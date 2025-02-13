HALSEY Announces Dates For Highly Anticipated ‘For My Last Trick Tour’

GRAMMY nominated multi-platinum, genre-defying artist Halsey has announced her highly anticipated Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour for 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-city tour kicks off on May 10 at Toyota Pavilion at Concord in Concord, CA, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up in Highland, CA at Yaamava’ Theater on July 6.

Following the success of their critically acclaimed album The Great Impersonator, and their electrifying festival performances, Halsey is set to deliver an unforgettable live experience, bringing a career-spanning setlist and stunning visuals to fans nationwide. The tour will feature an exciting lineup of special guests, including Del Water Gap, The Warning, Evanescence, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, flowerovlove, Magdalena Bay, and Alemeda, appearing on select dates.

TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Monday, February 17th at 11:59 PM ET at livemu.sc/halsey. The Artist Presale will begin February 19 at 10 AM through February 19 at 10 PM local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 21 at 10 AM local time at formylasttrick.com.

Amex Presale Tickets™ for Halsey’s Hollywood Bowl show in Los Angeles on May 14th will be available to American Express Card Members for purchase from Tuesday, February 18th at 9am PT through Wednesday, February 19th at 9am PT, before the general on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre-show about-face VIP lounge, specially designed gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

HALSEY: FOR MY LAST TRICK TOUR DATES:

Sat May 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord =~

Mon May 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre =~

Wed May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +~

Sat May 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion =~

Sun May 18 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater ~

Mon May 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~

Wed May 21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~

Thu May 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^~

Sat May 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~

Sun May 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live ^~

Wed May 28 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^$

Thu May 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^$

Sat May 31 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^$

Sun Jun 01 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^$

Tue Jun 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^<

Wed Jun 04 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater <$

Fri Jun 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^<

Sat Jun 07 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^$

Sun Jun 08 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena <$

Tue Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ><

Wed Jun 11 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ><

Fri Jun 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ><

Sat Jun 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake <#

Tue Jun 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island <#

Wed Jun 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %#

Fri Jun 20 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater %#

Sun Jun 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %#

Tue Jun 24 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre %#

Thu Jun 26 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater %#

Sat Jun 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre %#

Sat Jul 05 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort *!

Sun Jul 06 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater!

*Not a Live Nation Date

=with Del Water Gap

~with The Warning

+with Evanescence

^with Alvvays

$with Hope Tala

>with Royel Otis

<with Sir Chloe

#with flowerovlove

%with Magdalena Bay

!with special guest Alemeda