WIZ KHALIFA Launches Khalifa Rolling Papers – Perfectly Thin Rolling Papers Made from All-Natural Materials

Khalifa Rolling Papers, the premium brand founded by renowned multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, today introduces its own line of all-natural, high-end rolling papers. Initially designed for use with Khalifa Kush pre-rolls, these exceptional rolling papers are crafted in Spain exclusively for the brand, using the finest natural materials; ensuring a perfectly thin and clean burning experience that enhances the true flavor of each strain.

The creation of Khalifa Rolling Papers has been years in the making, as Wiz designed them to his exact specifications and personal preferences for look, feel, taste, and consistency. Each paper is consistently manufactured to achieve the thinnest possible profile, allowing for a smooth roll, and an even burn.

The papers are produced and packaged in Spain, where the custom repeating KK watermark is applied to the paper in a diamond pattern, ensuring a consistent burn. A reflection of the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, these rolling papers are designed for connoisseurs and casual smokers alike, offering a clean, smooth smoking experience.

“I’m picky about my rolling papers – some make your mouth dry, some give you an itchy throat, and some you can taste too much paper,” said Wiz Khalifa. “That’s why I created my own, and ensure every detail is just right. I’m proud to offer the best-of-the-best papers, so now everyone can roll up and smoke like me.”

At launch the rolling papers are available in two sizes — Khalifa Rolling Papers 1 1/4 and Khalifa Rolling Papers “Wiz Size” Slim. Every product has been rigorously tested for compliance with all existing regulations in the USA, Canada, and Europe; guaranteeing a top-quality product that consumers can trust. Khalifa Rolling Papers are now available at select partner dispensaries, smoke shops, and available directly at KHALIFAROLLINGPAPERS.COM. In the coming months, the team will be releasing additional SKUs, as well as complementary products and accessories through their Khalifa Glass Co. line.

About Khalifa Rolling Papers

Khalifa Rolling Papers is the newest brand founded and owned by renowned multi-platinum selling recording artist, entrepreneur and global icon, Wiz Khalifa. Committed to building best-in-class products, the portfolio includes leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand Khalifa Kush, and mushroom-forward wellness brand MISTERCAP’s. To learn more about the brand, and find products near you, visit KHALIFAROLLINGPAPERS.COM and follow along on Instagram @khalifarollingpapers