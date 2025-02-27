BILLY JOEL and STEVIE NICKS Join Forces For One Epic Night at Levi’s® Stadium!

Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, two of the most renowned entertainers of all time, announce one unforgettable evening at Levi’s® Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. These two iconic musicians will perform their most beloved songs from their illustrious careers.

The show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music, marking Joel’s first performance in the Bay Area in ten years. It will also be the debut for both artists at Levi’s® Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, March 3 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. PTthrough the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

About Billy Joel

New York’s iconic native is considered one of the most beloved recording artists and esteemed entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth bestselling recording artist and the fourth-bestselling solo artist with more than 160 million records sold worldwide. His 1985 compilation album, “Greatest Hits Vol. 1 & 2,” is one of the bestselling albums in the United States.

Joel’s songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades. Joel’s string of 33 Top 40 hits, all of which Joel has written himself, began with 1973’s autobiographical “Piano Man,” written while Joel was playing in a Los Angeles lounge. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic and artistic significance.” The hits have continued for almost five decades, with three of Joel’s Top 40 songs – “It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me,” “Tell Her About It” and “We Didn’t Start The Fire” – peaking at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and 23 Grammy nominations awarded to Joel since he signed his first recording contract in 1972.

Joel is one of the most engaging and bestselling live performers of our time, with songs like “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are,” “The Longest Time” and “Vienna” – amongst countless others. In January 2014, Joel began Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise performing one show at The Garden each month – Billboard Magazine called it “The Greatest Arena Run in History.” More than 50 years after his The Garden debut, after 10 years of sold-out shows, his final concert marked Joel’s 150th lifetime performance at the venue this past July.

The long list of accolades awarded to Joel across his career is a testament to the reverence given to him by fans, critics, and fellow musicians alike. Joel was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by his idol Ray Charles in 1999 – Joel has received the RIAA’s Diamond Award twice for Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II and The Stranger, presented for albums that have sold more than 10 million copies. He is the recipient of six GRAMMY Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame including the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award. He was inducted by Barack and Michelle Obama at the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honor and he received a TONY AWARD for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.

As a humanitarian, The Joel Foundation has made and pledged more than $7 million in charitable donations with a focus on music education and humanitarian aid. In addition to supporting vital global relief efforts, The Joel Foundation provides grants to organizations throughout New York City and Long Island leveraging the power of music to enhance the lives of people of every age. Recently, The Joel Foundation announced the continuation of its long-term investment in Long Island’s only public arts high school, Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA), serving student artists in a pre-conservatory model with a focus on career and technical education.

About Stevie Nicks

Legendary singer, songwriter, and storyteller Stevie Nicks is one of rock and roll’s most successful, inimitable, and groundbreaking artists. As a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, she is the first woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has collectively sold more than 220 million albums. Having captivated audiences for decades with her iconic live performances, distinctive songwriting, and constant cultural influence, Nicks continues to be an inspiration and mentor to younger performers.

A member of Fleetwood Mac since 1974, the band’s enduring spirit stands for an incredible body of music – including Rumours, one of the best-selling albums of all time – that has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years. In October 2020, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert was released at select cinemas, drive-ins and exhibition spaces around the world for two nights only. The sold-out film offered audiences a virtual front-row seat to the magic Nicks brought on her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour.