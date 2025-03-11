BAZINGA! — ‘The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast’ Launching On March 17th!

Great news for The Big Bang Theory fans! Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television are bringing you The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, the ultimate deep dive into the beloved sitcom, launching March 17! — Check out the trailer for the series here!

Hosted and executive produced by Jessica Radloff, author of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, the podcast will break down every episode—starting with seasons one and two—alongside the stars and creative minds behind the show. Expect juicy behind-the-scenes secrets, untold stories, and fascinating insights into the making of this TV phenomenon!

The debut episode kicks things off with a special look at the unaired pilot, featuring series co-creator Chuck Lorre and former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth. Other special guests include legendary director James Burrows and fan-favorite cast members like Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman, and John Ross Bowie, plus appearances from Sara Gilbert, Christine Baranski, Vernee Watson, Sara Rue, and more!

New episodes drop weekly on Max and all major podcast platforms, giving fans the perfect excuse to rewatch the series as they follow along. And in case you need a refresher, all 279 episodes of The Big Bang Theory are streaming exclusively on Max!

Get ready to geek out—this podcast is set to be a Big Bang of nostalgia and exclusive content!