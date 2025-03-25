Music News

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB Announces ‘HOWL’ 20th Anniversary Tour & Deluxe Vinyl Release

Bay Area/LA rockers Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (BRMC) are hitting the road for a North American tourcelebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, Howl. The 25-date tour, the band’s first headlining run in five years, kicks off September 25, 2025, in Santa Ana, CA, and crisscrosses the country before wrapping up with a hometown show at The Warfield in San Francisco on October 25.

? Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28, at 10:00 AM local time. [Buy tickets HERE]

In honor of Howl—hailed as one of their most critically acclaimed releases—BRMC will perform tracks from the album alongside fan favorites from their deep catalog.

Adding to the celebration, the band will release a deluxe vinyl edition of Howl this fall, featuring four LPs packed with previously unreleased tracks from the 2005 recording sessions.

NME once described Howl as “an homage to American folk music, from the deep-fried Southern gothic feel of opener ‘Shuffle’ to the head-rushing closer ‘The Line.’”

To which BRMC founder Robert Levon Been quipped: “What the fuck does NME know about American folk music?”

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB HOWL 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

With Special Guests: MIEN (*), Humanist (#), TBA (^)

Sept 20          Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *

Sept 21          Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

Sept 23          Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

Sept 24          Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

Sept 25          Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Sept 27          Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

Sept 28          Denver, CO @ Summit Denver ^

Sept 30          Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave ^

Oct 1              Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

Oct 3              Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

Oct 5              Toronto, ON @ History ^

Oct 7              Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre ^

Oct 8              Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

Oct 10            New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

Oct 11            Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

Oct 12            Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Oct 14            Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

Oct 15            Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #

Oct 17            Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Oct 18            Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

Oct 19            Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre #

Oct 21            Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

Oct 22            San Diego, CA @ Observatory #

Oct 23            Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

Oct 25            San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

 