BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB Announces ‘HOWL’ 20th Anniversary Tour & Deluxe Vinyl Release

Bay Area/LA rockers Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (BRMC) are hitting the road for a North American tourcelebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, Howl. The 25-date tour, the band’s first headlining run in five years, kicks off September 25, 2025, in Santa Ana, CA, and crisscrosses the country before wrapping up with a hometown show at The Warfield in San Francisco on October 25.

? Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28, at 10:00 AM local time. [Buy tickets HERE]

In honor of Howl—hailed as one of their most critically acclaimed releases—BRMC will perform tracks from the album alongside fan favorites from their deep catalog.

Adding to the celebration, the band will release a deluxe vinyl edition of Howl this fall, featuring four LPs packed with previously unreleased tracks from the 2005 recording sessions.

NME once described Howl as “an homage to American folk music, from the deep-fried Southern gothic feel of opener ‘Shuffle’ to the head-rushing closer ‘The Line.’”

To which BRMC founder Robert Levon Been quipped: “What the fuck does NME know about American folk music?”

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB HOWL 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

With Special Guests: MIEN (*), Humanist (#), TBA (^)

Sept 20 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *

Sept 21 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

Sept 23 Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

Sept 24 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

Sept 25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Sept 27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

Sept 28 Denver, CO @ Summit Denver ^

Sept 30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave ^

Oct 1 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

Oct 3 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

Oct 5 Toronto, ON @ History ^

Oct 7 Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre ^

Oct 8 Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

Oct 10 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

Oct 11 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

Oct 12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Oct 14 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

Oct 15 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #

Oct 17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Oct 18 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

Oct 19 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre #

Oct 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

Oct 22 San Diego, CA @ Observatory #

Oct 23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

Oct 25 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #