BLINK-182 Announces 2025 ‘Missionary Impossible Tour’

Following a blockbuster 2024 tour that saw them headline stadiums across the globe, multi-platinum, award-winning band blink-182 is set to return in 2025 with a fresh run of dates, bringing their legendary live show to fans across the U.S.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker’s Missionary Impossible Tour follows the release of their latest album One More Time …, the first album in over a decade with the original trio back in the studio. Featuring the #1 singles “Edging” and “One More Time,” the record adds to a legacy that has made blink-182 one of punk rock’s most influential bands. The upcoming shows will lean into blink-182’s punk roots, with a setlist packed with classics spanning their entire catalog.

Produced by Live Nation, the multi-city trek will bring blink-182 to major amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums across the U.S., with stops in Hollywood, Tampa, Charleston, Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Saratoga Springs, Buffalo, and more. Full routing and ticketing information is available below. Special guests Alkaline Trio will join on all dates.

The band last took the stage earlier this year for a sold-out benefit concert at the Hollywood Palladium in support of LA fire relief efforts – watch HERE. With 100% of net proceeds going to the Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation, and ARC Firefighter Fund, the night blended a high-energy punk rock with heartfelt community impact. Alkaline Trio opened the show, and blink-182 followed with a 20+ song set, including a tribute to first responders during “Stay Together for the Kids” and a surprise appearance by Matt Skiba for “Bored to Death.”

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 11 at 10am local time on blink182.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Missionary Impossible Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 12pm ET until Thursday, April 10 at 1pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

BLINK-182: MISSIONARY IMPOSSIBLE 2025 TOUR DATES:

*With Support from Alkaline Trio

^Festival Performance

Aug 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sep 1 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*

Sep 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sep 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sep 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sep 7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Sep 9 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

Sep 11 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival^

Sep 14 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now^

Sep 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Sep 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees^

Sep 22 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Sep 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Sep 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sep 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival^

Oct 4 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena*

About blink-182:

Since their humble beginnings nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, ‘blink-182’ have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, “No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than ‘blink-182’.” While ‘blink-182’ have already racked up more than their fair share of platinum records and blockbuster singles, they are looking forward to their 10th studio album. With Tom DeLonge back after nearly a decade fans can expect that electric on stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years. With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together.