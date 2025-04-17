FOZZY Unleashes “FALL IN LINE” — A Defiant New Anthem to Kick Off Their “2025th Anniversary Tour”

On the day they ignite their 2025th Anniversary Tour, FOZZY — rock’s loudest and proudest champions of DIY — drop a brand new riff-loaded, adrenaline-charged monster: “FALL IN LINE.” Available NOW on all major streaming platforms via Madison Records, this track is a full-throttle war cry from the front lines of rock ‘n’ roll. PRESS HERE to crank it up.

Powered by razor-sharp guitars, thunderous drums, and Chris Jericho’s unmistakable powerhouse vocals, “FALL IN LINE” is pure sonic fire — an explosive anthem daring fans everywhere to stand tall, speak loud, and never back down.

“‘FALL IN LINE’ is hands down the most exciting and unique song FOZZY has ever recorded. It’s got that classic FOZZY DNA that’s been our signature for 25 years, but it sounds like nothing we’ve ever done before. We’re fired up to unleash this beast to the world — and to blow the roof off every venue on tour!” – Chris Jericho

FOZZY’s “2025th” Anniversary Tour Rages On!

FOZZY is storming across the country, bringing the chaos to 20 of America’s most legendary venues. Get ready for a night of electrifying, high-voltage performances you won’t forget. Featuring Superstar showman Chris Jericho on vocals, tagging with the iconic signature riffs of maven guitarist Rich Ward, FOZZY is set to launch the next phase of their 25th Anniversary tour with guitarist Billy Grey, bassist P.J. Farley, and drummer Grant Brooks rounding out the band.

Tickets, VIP Packages, and More: www.fozzyrock.com