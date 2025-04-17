REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Unveiled For April 18th Episode!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER returns Friday, April 18 (10:00–11:00 p.m. ET/7:00–8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and streaming on Max. Maher offers his take on current events with an opening monologue, a one-on-one interview, panel discussion, and “New Rules.”

This week’s guest is Douglas Murray, author of “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization.”

The panel features Matt Welch, co-host of “The Fifth Column” podcast and editor-at-large of Reason Magazine, and Sen. Tina Smith, Democratic senator from Minnesota.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.