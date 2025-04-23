“FALLOUT: Season One” Hits Blu-ray & DVD July 8th — Amazon Exclusive 4K Steelbook Incoming!

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment is bringing the wasteland to your screen with the release of Fallout: Season One on Blu-ray and DVD, landing July 8. Inspired by the legendary video game series, this explosive post-apocalyptic adventure is loaded with action, dark humor, and unforgettable characters. For collectors, a limited-edition 4K UHD Steelbook will be available exclusively through Amazon, and both the 4K and Blu-ray sets come with a bonus set of 6 collectible art cards (while supplies last).

Binge all 8 thrilling episodes and dive even deeper with over an hour of behind-the-scenes bonus content that explores the world, characters, and creative minds behind the series.

Created by Kilter Films and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Fallout features a powerhouse creative team including Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, who also serve as showrunners. Nolan directed the first three episodes.

The cast is led by Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and Walton Goggins (The White Lotus). Additional cast includes Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Don’t miss your chance to own the most S.P.E.C.I.A.L. series of the year. Pre-orders are live now!

SYNOPSIS: Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Blu-ray & DVD (4K UHD Steelbook exclusive to Amazon)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Commentary (exclusive to the physical release)

Animated Content – A step-by-step career walkthrough with a focus on what really matters, produced by Vault-Tec executive Bud Askins.

Becoming The Ghoul – Award-winning actor Walton Goggins plays not one but two central characters in Fallout. This in-depth look highlights the dichotomy of The Ghoul and Cooper Howard, and their long journey from past to present.

Console to Camera – The Fallout universe has a rich legacy with tens of millions of fans around the world. Go behind-the-scenes of Prime Video’s new series and explore how and why, after nearly three decades, it was the perfect time to make the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. leap from game to screen.

Creating the Wasteland – The VFX team for Fallout breaks down the various ways, mostly practical, they brought the Wasteland to life.

Inside Season One – Go inside the making of Season One.

Meet the Filmmaker (and fanatic) Jonathan Nolan – Todd Howard and Bethesda Game Studios waited over 25 years to find someone with the ‘Profile’ to bring their iconic universe to life.

Prosthetics & Makeup Gone Nuclear – Let’s face it – when it comes to Prosthetics and Makeup design in Fallout, Gore and Ghouls go hand-in-hand.

Safe and Sound – Composer Ramin Djawadi and the team behind the sounds of Fallout reflect on the many musical notes of Season One.

Set Your Sets on 2296 – Inside the cinematography and production design for Fallout, and how Jonathan Nolan and team achieved a very specific (and unforgettable) look for post-apocalyptic Los Angeles

The Costumes of Fallout – Costume designer Amy Westcott and the Fallout producers unpack how they brought the Fallout factions to life.

Welcome to the World of Fallout – An atomic past creates wild new futures. The cast and filmmakers of Fallout discuss the unique tone, characters and vast world of the post-apocalyptic sci-fier, based on the beloved video game franchise.

Writing for the Wasteland – Showrunners Geneva Robertson Dworet and Graham Wagner describe how they created the ultra-unique tone of Fallout.