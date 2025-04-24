Flavors of Philly Take Center Stage: ROOTS PICNIC 2025 Serves Up an All-Star Culinary Lineup

In an effort to provide an exceptional cultural experience that reflects the outstanding lineup of GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum talent for the 2025 installment of Roots Picnic, The Roots and Live Nation Urban are excited to announce a remarkable line up of food vendors, providing a selection of delicious, mouth-watering local flavors for the two-day event.
The festival will take place at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, 2025. Tickets, including weekend passes and VIP packages, are available HERE.
“The Roots Picnic has always been a platform for Philadelphians built by Philadelphians. We’ve featured more Philly music artists performing on our stages than any festival in the world” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. “Similarly, we’ve also provided opportunities for many local food vendors, who normally would not get the opportunity to work at large festivals, to grow with us. Questlove has always said to me that chefs and culinary professionals are the new rock stars. The parallels are endless, fusing cultures together, mixing/blending/mash-ups, improvising……. This year we are actively promoting and showcasing many of the rock star Black-owned restaurateurs and entrepreneurs that have been with us for years, as well as welcoming some new entrepreneurs and brands to the Picnic.”
Philadelphia food talent set to offer their delicious cuisine at the 2025 Roots Picnic include the Best of Philly Award winning, Southern-style favorite AMINA, local food personality Saudia Shuler’s soul food staple Country Cookin, and 2022 Industry Gala Award winner, 2020 VBPHS Mentor of the Year, and 2025 Verizon Northeast Region SMDR Advocate Boomer’s Kitchen and Catering, among many others – full lineup below, for reference. Roots Picnic today also announced it will start using its social media channels to promote these local food entrepreneurs, enabling them to connect with new customers and showcase the food they will offer at Roots Picnic.
ROOTS PICNIC 2025 FOOD LINEUP:
4 Roosters
All Sea
Amina Hospitality Collection
Aunts et Uncles
Authentic Beverages LLC
Black Dragon Takeout
Boomer’s Kitchen & Catering
Buzzetta’s
Burrito Feliz Philly
Charles Pan Fried Chicken
Cluck & Gills
Cloudy Donut
Cori’s Water Ice
Corneeys
Country Cookin
Curbside Creamery
Delhi St Bakery
Down North Pizza
Doro Bet
Duchess Diamond
Fruit Island
Gigi’s & Big R
Grab & Roll, Wings & Bowls
Juiced By B
Keeboom’s Kitchen
Let’z Eat LLC
Lil Trent’s Grille & Pizzeria
Lobster Rolls & More
Mike’s BBQ
Mitch’s Mo Better Chicken
Monz Crabby Dips
Ms Tasties
No Good Burger
Pot of Essence
Pretty Girls Cook
Prime Dining Experience LLC
Rita’s
RyRys Kitchen
Shugar Shack Soulfood & Catering
Simply Shrimp and More
Soul Of the Earth Caterers
Taste Cheesesteak Bar
The Flavor Family
The Flavor Spot
The Grilled Salmon Stand
The Mango Hut
Tinga Finga LLC
Vegan•ish
Wokworks
ROOTS PICNIC 2025 PERFORMANCE LINEUP:
D’Angelo with The Roots
Lenny Kravitz
Meek Mill
GloRilla
Miguel
Tems
Latto
Kaytranada
Jeezy celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101
J.Period Live Mixtape Featuring Black Thought, 2 Chainz, and Pusha T
Musiq Soulchild celebrating the 25th anniversary of his album Aijuswanaseing
The Roots celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Do You Want More?!!!??!
Adam Blackstone featuring Jagged Edge
Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green
Rich Medina’s Black House Set featuring Crystal Waters and Cece Peniston
Kur
Elmiene
Lay Banks
Jermaine Dolly
Laila!
Funk Flex
Diamond Kuts
DJ Aktive
Peyton
Leeyuh Neptune
And more to be confirmed…
**Lineup subject to change
ROOTS PICNIC DAY PARTY LINEUP:
Trap Karaoke
DJ Aktive Presents Chill Vibes featuring Raheem Devaughn
Doo-Wop …That R&B Party
Girls Love Karaoke
Dear Summer Festival
Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School w/ DJ Mal-Ski
The Remedy feat Rich Medina & Cosmo Baker
Snacktime
All You Can Sing
Philly Black Pride
Interna$hional Bounce
All Spice World Dance
World Series of Spades
Roots Picnic continues to be one of the summer’s most highly anticipated festivals and a celebration of Philadelphia’s robust music scene. Over the years, it’s been named one of UPROXX’s “Best Festivals For Hip-Hop Fans Of Any Generation” and crowned as “a major staple within the Black community.” Billboard included the Roots Picnic in their Top 50 Music Festivals round-up, and perhaps BET put it best: “the two-day event proves why hip hop is such a regenerative force of nature.”
Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way. Its dynamic lineups have included everyone from Lil Wayne, The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War on Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and more. Roots Picnic isn’t just a cornerstone of the group’s career, but a cornerstone of the culture.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.