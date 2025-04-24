Flavors of Philly Take Center Stage: ROOTS PICNIC 2025 Serves Up an All-Star Culinary Lineup

In an effort to provide an exceptional cultural experience that reflects the outstanding lineup of GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum talent for the 2025 installment of Roots Picnic, The Roots and Live Nation Urban are excited to announce a remarkable line up of food vendors, providing a selection of delicious, mouth-watering local flavors for the two-day event.

The festival will take place at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, 2025. Tickets, including weekend passes and VIP packages, are available HERE.

“The Roots Picnic has always been a platform for Philadelphians built by Philadelphians. We’ve featured more Philly music artists performing on our stages than any festival in the world” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. “Similarly, we’ve also provided opportunities for many local food vendors, who normally would not get the opportunity to work at large festivals, to grow with us. Questlove has always said to me that chefs and culinary professionals are the new rock stars. The parallels are endless, fusing cultures together, mixing/blending/mash-ups, improvising……. This year we are actively promoting and showcasing many of the rock star Black-owned restaurateurs and entrepreneurs that have been with us for years, as well as welcoming some new entrepreneurs and brands to the Picnic.”

Philadelphia food talent set to offer their delicious cuisine at the 2025 Roots Picnic include the Best of Philly Award winning, Southern-style favorite AMINA, local food personality Saudia Shuler’s soul food staple Country Cookin, and 2022 Industry Gala Award winner, 2020 VBPHS Mentor of the Year, and 2025 Verizon Northeast Region SMDR Advocate Boomer’s Kitchen and Catering, among many others – full lineup below, for reference. Roots Picnic today also announced it will start using its social media channels to promote these local food entrepreneurs, enabling them to connect with new customers and showcase the food they will offer at Roots Picnic.

ROOTS PICNIC 2025 FOOD LINEUP:

4 Roosters

All Sea

Amina Hospitality Collection

Aunts et Uncles

Authentic Beverages LLC

Black Dragon Takeout

Boomer’s Kitchen & Catering

Buzzetta’s

Burrito Feliz Philly

Charles Pan Fried Chicken

Cluck & Gills

Cloudy Donut

Cori’s Water Ice

Corneeys

Country Cookin

Curbside Creamery

Delhi St Bakery

Down North Pizza

Doro Bet

Duchess Diamond

Fruit Island

Gigi’s & Big R

Grab & Roll, Wings & Bowls

Juiced By B

Keeboom’s Kitchen

Let’z Eat LLC

Lil Trent’s Grille & Pizzeria

Lobster Rolls & More

Mike’s BBQ

Mitch’s Mo Better Chicken

Monz Crabby Dips

Ms Tasties

No Good Burger

Pot of Essence

Pretty Girls Cook

Prime Dining Experience LLC

Rita’s

RyRys Kitchen

Shugar Shack Soulfood & Catering

Simply Shrimp and More

Soul Of the Earth Caterers

Taste Cheesesteak Bar

The Flavor Family

The Flavor Spot

The Grilled Salmon Stand

The Mango Hut

Tinga Finga LLC

Vegan•ish

Wokworks

ROOTS PICNIC 2025 PERFORMANCE LINEUP:

D’Angelo with The Roots

Lenny Kravitz

Meek Mill

GloRilla

Miguel

Tems

Latto

Kaytranada

Jeezy celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101

J.Period Live Mixtape Featuring Black Thought, 2 Chainz, and Pusha T

Musiq Soulchild celebrating the 25th anniversary of his album Aijuswanaseing

The Roots celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Do You Want More?!!!??!

Adam Blackstone featuring Jagged Edge

Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green

Rich Medina’s Black House Set featuring Crystal Waters and Cece Peniston

Kur

Elmiene

Lay Banks

Jermaine Dolly

Laila!

Funk Flex

Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

Peyton

Leeyuh Neptune

And more to be confirmed…

**Lineup subject to change

ROOTS PICNIC DAY PARTY LINEUP:

Trap Karaoke

DJ Aktive Presents Chill Vibes featuring Raheem Devaughn

Doo-Wop …That R&B Party

Girls Love Karaoke

Dear Summer Festival

Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School w/ DJ Mal-Ski

The Remedy feat Rich Medina & Cosmo Baker

Snacktime

All You Can Sing

Philly Black Pride

Interna$hional Bounce

All Spice World Dance

World Series of Spades

Roots Picnic continues to be one of the summer’s most highly anticipated festivals and a celebration of Philadelphia’s robust music scene. Over the years, it’s been named one of UPROXX’s “Best Festivals For Hip-Hop Fans Of Any Generation” and crowned as “a major staple within the Black community.” Billboard included the Roots Picnic in their Top 50 Music Festivals round-up, and perhaps BET put it best: “the two-day event proves why hip hop is such a regenerative force of nature.”

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way. Its dynamic lineups have included everyone from Lil Wayne, The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War on Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and more. Roots Picnic isn’t just a cornerstone of the group’s career, but a cornerstone of the culture.