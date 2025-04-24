WEDNESDAY 13 and TAIME DOWNE Join Forces For “No Apologies”

WEDNESDAY 13 is tearing through North America on his “There’s No Such Thing As Monsters” tour, celebrating 20 years of “Transylvania 90210” — and just dropped a killer surprise: a brand-new single, “No Apologies,” featuring Faster Pussycat’s Taime Downe! The track leads into the upcoming full-length album “Mid Death Crisis,” out April 25 via Napalm Records.

A fiery rock anthem packed with scorching riffs and venomous lyrics, “No Apologies” is a no-holds-barred blast of glam-infused attitude — complete with a new music video featuring Downe himself.

WEDNESDAY 13 comments, “This is the most rock n’ roll song I’ve written in years. I wanted to go back to my roots, and my roots are ’80s glam. The name at the top of that list was Faster Pussycat, so it made total sense to have Taime Downe guest on this track. Having one of my rock ‘n’ roll idols alongside me in the studio was an honor. We whipped up a nasty little middle finger salute to ourselves on this one, and the result is ‘No Apologies.'”

Watch the “No Apologies” music video here.