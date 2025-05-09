YELAWOLF & J. MICHAEL PHILLIPS Drop New Single “I Swear” — Full Album ‘Whiskey & Roses’ Coming July 11th

International hip-hop superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Yelawolf and rising urban country artist J. Michael Phillips have released their new single “I Swear.” The new track, produced by Taysty, is the first in a series of music from the two, who will release a full collaborative album, Whiskey & Roses, on July 11th via Yelawolf’s independent record label, Slumerican. “I Swear” is a soulful tale of fighting against a lifestyle of overindulgence and other’s expectations.PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE to watch the official music video, directed by Patrick Tohill (Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, NF).

“When I wrote ‘I Swear,’ I was thinking about how there are two types of people in this world: those who stand for something and those who fall for anything,” shares Phillips.“I’d rather die as a soldier than live as a coward and that’s the true meaning behind this record, ‘I Swear.’”

“My brother, J. Michael Phillips, came in with a hook and I was really inspired by it,” addsYelawolf. “I felt like he reached a point in his vocal performance that I haven’t heard before, and I was just really inspired to push it forward. I actually stepped into a vocal space I haven’t been before. So, we’re reaching new territories here.”

“Oh yeah, I felt like I channeled some type of Johnny Cash on this one!” laughs Phillips.

Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips are currently on the road together on Yelawolf’s headlining 45 Tour, where they will be performing “I Swear” live. The 40+ date outing, which kicked off in April and has sold out nightly, continues tonight (May 9th) inReno and will make stops in Tempe, Anaheim, Cleveland, New Haven, Albany, Cincinnati, Louisville, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, and Sturgis, among many other cities, before wrapping in Sioux Fallson August 10th. See below for all upcoming tour dates and visit https://www.yelawolf.com/pages/tour for all ticketing details and VIP packages.

Continuing a wild ride from humble beginnings in Gadsden, Alabama to the forefront of popular culture, Yelawolf certainly has a lot to say. The Nashville-based chart-topping artist, producer, entrepreneur, and Slumerican founder has consistently asserted himself as an outlier and outlaw without comparison for the last two decades. Yelawolf followed his 2011 breakthrough album Radioactive (rated a coveted “4.5-out-of-5 stars” by The Source), with the Gold-certified Love Story, which bowed at #3 on the Billboard 200 highlighted by platinum singles “Till It’s Gone” and “Best Friend” [feat. Eminem]. He’s maintained his momentum with over 15 album and EP releases including Trial By Fire, Ghetto Cowboy (spawning the platinum-certified single “You and Me”) and Mud Mouth, along with various mixtapes, collaborations, singles, and more. He has emerged as the rare artist versatile enough to work with everyone from Ed Sheeran, Travis Barker, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Wynonna Judd to Kid Rock, Killer Mike, Raekwon, and Diplo. A$AP Rocky, Big Boi, blink-182, Eminem, Juicy J, Korn, and Tech N9ne have all sought Yelawolf out for verses and frequent collaborator Jelly Roll has even pledged his allegiance with Slumerican ink! In 2022, he dropped his full-length rock LP, Sometimes Y, with multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer and artist Shooter Jennings. Yelawolf has built Slumerican into a worldwide subculture, merchandise empire, and successful record label, whose catalog has expanded with releases by DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia and Struggle Jennings, and his Creek Water Whiskey into a nationally distributed spirits brand. He’s also appeared on TV and in movies, including roles in The Peanut Butter Falcon and this year’s Day of Reckoning. However, in 2024, Yelawolf upped the ante with the release of his first-ever double album — War Story: Trunk Muzik 4Ever and War Story: Michael Wayne, expansively showing off his range as a rapper and songwriter. Not one to slow down, Yelawolf is already working on his next studio album, 45, with GRAMMY-winning producer Malay, who also produced the Michael Wayne album.

J. Michael Phillips is quickly making a name for himself with his unique fusion of country storytelling and acoustic guitars paired with the rhythm, energy and trap-style beats of rap, amassing nearly 3 million streams since the release of his debut album, Urban Cowboy, in 2023. Growing up between Tacoma, Washington and Toledo, Ohio, where he currently resides, Phillips began writing poems in the first grade, inspired by his singer/songwriter mother, leading to the completion of his first song by the age of 13 and the start of his storytelling. J. Michael makes life music. He’s turned tragedy into success. Overcoming a rough upbringing and troubled past has led him to today, where he’s living his purpose – to touch hearts and affect lives with his music. He shares stories of a man struggling to find his way, of the ups and downs of relationships and financial hardships, with the emphasis on positive energy and never giving up. Though he spent most of his life in and out of prison, Phillips found during those years locked up that music was one of his greatest talents and escapes. He knew that if he was going to succeed in the music business, he needed to take it seriously and stop wasting his life in the streets, and that’s exactly what he did. Soon after his final prison stint and independently releasing Urban Cowboy, he signed a management deal with Edward Crowe and was introduced to Yelawolf, whose music was influential to Phillips, especially while in prison, eventually leading to a friendship and getting signed to Slumerican. J. Michael Phillips is proof that it’s never too late to turn your life around. If you truly believe in your heart and want something bad enough and work for it, nothing can stop you.

More details on Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips’ new album Whiskey & Roses to be announced soon.

Yelawolf & J. Michael Phillips – 2025 Tour Dates

Friday, May 9 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Saturday, May 10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Sunday, May 11 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

Wednesday, May 14 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

Saturday, May 17 – Murrells Inlet, SC @ Suck Bang Blow

Friday, June 13 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater **

Saturday, June 14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

Thursday, July 3 – Charleston, SC @ Refinery

Friday, July 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues ^

Saturday, July 12 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live ^

Sunday, July 13 – New Haven, CT @ Toads

Tuesday, July 15 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Wednesday, July 16 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Friday, July 18 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest +

Saturday, July 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Fest +

Sunday, July 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts ^

Tuesday, July 22 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Thursday, July 24 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Friday, July 25 – Jefferson City, MO @ Capital Region MJ Healthcare Amphitheater

Saturday, July 26 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom

Sunday, July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Wednesday, July 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Friday, August 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

Saturday, August 2 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente

Sunday, August 3 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

Tuesday, August 5 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

Thursday, August 7 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

Saturday, August 9 – Sturgis, SD @ Iron Horse Saloon

Sunday, August 10 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

^ Low ticket warning

** Yelawolf co-headlining with Three 6 Mafia; J. Michael Phillips to open

+ Yelawolf only (festival date)