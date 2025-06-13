THE HAUNT Confronts Mental Illness in Bold New Track “Own Me” feat. Mod Sun

The Haunt, Anastasia Grace Haunt [vocals] and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt [vocals, guitar, production], unveil their latest single “Own Me” featuring alt heavyweight Mod Sun. The powerful new track delves deep into the emotional weight of mental illness, spotlighting a darker, more introspective corner of the band’s forthcoming debut album, New Addiction, due out July 25 via Nettwerk. Listen HERE and watch HERE.

“‘Own Me’ is about the different struggles that come with anxiety and depression. It’s really hard to keep your pain to yourself and not let it get onto the people you love. You don’t want the people you love and care about to have to carry the burden of your sadness, but it also gets really lonely, always being stuck in your head. With depression, it always feels like if you let yourself get close to someone, sooner or later, they’ll be overwhelmed by you. For me, my anxiety and mental illness have always been something that controlled my life and have kept me scared from really living… I’ve always felt out of place, too shy and quiet and always right on the verge of freaking out,” explains Ana.

On New Addiction, The Haunt brings their darkness into the light, spinning tales of depression, dead-end relationships, anxiety, and the toils of the modern world. The heavy topics are showcased in the album’s released singles “Own Me,” “Going Under,” “Bad Omen,” “Teeth,” “New Addiction,” and “Masochistic Lovers” (featuring Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate), the latter of which is currently shooting up the Active Rock charts at #30. Produced by Kevin Thrasher (blink-182, Jelly Roll), the LP is a bold step forward for the band’s evocative brand of rock, bolstered by supersonic sheen, and Anastasia’s poignant vocals. Pre-order New Addiction HERE

Having recently wrapped a sold-out U.S. headline tour, The Haunt is thrilled to announce they will be bringing their exhilarating live show to more audiences across North America. Catch the band performing with Escape The Fate and at Louder Than Life this September before they embark on their headline tour in October and November. The band is currently on the road, selling out venues in the EU/UK, making pit stops along the way at the legendary Download Festival and Rock For People. Don’t miss the chance to hear “Own Me” and other tracks from New Addiction live for the first time. Tickets are available to purchase HERE.

‘New Addiction’ Album Tracklisting

New Addiction Bad Omen Going Under Masochistic Lovers Blood Red Heart Claws Teeth Dead 2 Me Worst In Me Own Me

The Haunt Tour Dates:

Headline UK/EU Tour Dates

June 5 – Glasgow, UK – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

June 6 – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

June 7 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club

June 8 – London, UK – The Lower Third

June 11 – Hradec Kralove, Czechia – Rock For People*

June 13 – Derby, UK – Download Festival*

June 17 – Bristol, UK – Exchange

June 18 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store

June 20 – Paris, France – O’Sullivans Backstage By The ill

June 21 – Koln, Germany – MTC Club

June 22 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage

June 24 – Berlin, Germany – Privatclub

June 25 – Hamburg, Germany – Headcrash

June 26 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

Sept 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

*festival dates

MORE ABOUT THE HAUNT

The Haunt doesn’t just play heavy – they embody it in all its forms. Through their emotionally charged lyricism, crushing musicality, and the immersive energy of their live shows, siblings Anastasia and Maxamillion wield heaviness like a weapon, elevating the most vulnerable parts of their psyche through a death-defying blend of industrial, metal and alternative rock.

The duo has, naturally, been musically linked since birth, eventually forming the band AnastasiaMax in 2015 over a shared love of hard rock, garage rock and blues-hewn influences like Amy Winehouse and The White Stripes. With Anastasia only 12 years old, they played clubs across their home state of Florida and soon toured the world alongside acts like Palaye Royale – eventually adopting a name that more closely mirrored the vulnerability, rage, darkness, and sinister mystery of their sound. Accolades came quickly, with Kerrang! heralding The Haunt for their “gothic edge, flashes of punk vibrancy and riot grrrl attitude,” and Rock Sound dubbing them a “Breakout Artist,” while their prolific musical output has helped their singles and EPs garner more than 40 million streams. Now, on their debut LP, New Addiction, The Haunt unfurl their craft in even more theatrical, therapeutic new ways: an exhilarating collection that sees the band continuing to bring their classic influences to contemporary spaces with every cascading breakdown, ascendant chorus, distorted bass line, and toxic-tongued lyric.

