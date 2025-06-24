LORRAINE LEWIS Is “Living Like There’s No Tomorrow” With Inspiring New Single!

FEMME FATALE frontwoman LORRAINE LEWIS is “Living Like There’s No Tomorrow,” to quote the title of her newly released single on Cleopatra Records.

The red-hot and soaring anthem, which debuted this past Saturday (June 21) on Mark Strigl’s “Hair To Stay” show on Sirius XM’s “Hair Nation” channel, has arrived just in time for summer. With her big and gutsy voice, LORRAINE lights up the song and then takes it over the top in the captivating, cinematic video, which was unveiled today (June 24). Listen to the song HERE and watch the video HERE.

LORRAINE LEWIS cemented her place in rock history as lead vocalist for the band FEMME FATALE with their 1988 self-titled MCA album. It produced two big rock singles and MTV videos: “Waiting For The Big One” and “Falling In And Out of Love.” Watch LORRAINE’s sizzle reel HERE.

Coming off a nearly six-year run as the fiery lead vocalist of Vixen, whom she was invited to join in 2019, the singer, songwriter, and sexy no-holds-barred performer is now doubling down on her legacy with new FEMME FATALE music. “Femme Fatale is what most people know me for,” says LORRAINE. “I like being the only girl in the room, and I’m determined to keep my rock legacy alive.”

“Living Like There’s No Tomorrow” was written by LORRAINE and Steve Brown of Trixter, who also produced the song. “Steve reached out to me a year ago and said, ‘Let’s make a record.’ I jumped at the chance to work with him. He had just come off the success of Ace Frehley’s hit single “10,000 Volts” and album of the same name. I’ve known Steve for years and was honored when he reached out. He’s a great songwriter/producer, so I knew we could make some magic.”

Continues LORRAINE: “It is very much the feel-good song of the summer! Steve sent me the track with the completed chorus. I was instantly hooked! The rest wrote itself. The song is a celebration of remembering who you are and living life to the max. It fits my attitude completely. The song defines living unapologetically and it’s an anthem for everyone! Ya know,” she adds, “I always have my foot on the gas.”

The “Living Like There’s No Tomorrow” video was directed by Vicente Cordero. “I’m over the moon about it,” says LORRAINE. “I had a vision. Vicente and I pulled out all the stops. He helped my vision come to life and said ‘yes’ to everything. I approached the style of the video to look like a rockin’ 90’s super model photo shoot for the cover of Rolling Stone! That’s the vibe I wanted! I had a great time and an amazing team in my corner.

“The video is bright and full of life and spirit,” she explains, “which is what the song is all about! I jumped from a plane, sailed on a boat, and raced a car. It was full-on bombastic fun! The video also carries the message to each and every one of us that, no one what tomorrow brings, let’s live it up today!” The video,” LORRAINE says, is “in the loving memory of Marty Callner,” the recently departed video director who “changed my life with the videos for Femme Fatale and many others including Heart and Whitesnake.”

LORRAINE says there are more singles and videos on the way in 2025, with the FEMME FATALE album expected in 2026.

In addition to her musical projects, “I’m excited to have jumped into the OnlyFans arena!” says LORRAINE. “I’ve always been unpredictable, and I know guys and girls have had my photo or poster on their wall since my hot videos back in the day. It’s time to go for it, have some fun and show off my wild side! I mean one of my singles is called ‘Waiting For The Big One.’ It just makes sense. I recently saw a clip of Cher saying she wished she would have been ‘badder’ which made me think, ‘Hell yes, I’m joining OnlyFans.’ I’ve wanted to for the longest time. Have you ever wondered what it’s like for me to be your girlfriend? Well here’s your chance. I’m following in the footsteps of Cardi B., Carmen Electra, Drea De Matteo, and more!” Connect with LORRAINE here: https://onlyfans.com/lorrainelewisrocks

“So many people put down social media,” she adds,” but I love it. It’s a way to connect with my tribe on a more personal level. I love being belly to belly with the fans & friends of mine.”

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK