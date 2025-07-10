Rock Legend Paul McCartney Announces Dates For 2025 ‘Got Back’ Tour

Following his historic three-night stand at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this year — hailed by BILLBOARD as “a religious experience” and moving NPR to rave “Paul McCartney has so much swag it’s ridiculous” — Paul McCartney and his acclaimed Got Back Tour will make their wildly anticipated return to North America this fall.

Got Back’s 2025 run of 19 newly announced dates marks Paul’s first extensive series of shows across the US and Canada since 2022. The tour kicks off September 29th with Paul’s Greater Palm Springs area live debut at Acrisure Arena and runs through to a November 24-25th finale at the United Center in Chicago. Got Back 2025 will feature Paul’s long-awaited return to Las Vegas, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Tulsa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Montreal, and Hamilton –plus a few cities that will be hosting their first-ever Paul McCartney concerts, Albuquerque and the aforementioned Greater Palm Springs area.

General on sale for these Got Back tour dates will begin July 18th at 10 am local time. For further information, pre-sales etc., check paulmccartneygotback.com.

PAUL McCARTNEY – GOT BACK 2025

September 29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

October 4 – Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

October 7 – Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

October 11 – Denver, CO — Coors Field

October 14 – Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center

October 17 – Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium

October 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

October 29 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

November 2 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 3 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

November 8 – Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

November 11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

November 14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

November 17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

November 18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

November 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

November 24 – Chicago, IL — United Center

November 25 – Chicago, IL — United Center

Irrefutably one of the most successful and influential singer-songwriters and performers of all time, McCartney’s concerts bring to life the most beloved catalogue in music. With songs like “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Let It Be” and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music – dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles songbooks that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

Paul McCartney launched his Got Back tour in 2022 with16 sold out shows across the US that led up to his history-making set at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023 Paul performed 18 shows as Got Back rocked through Australia, Mexico and Brazil. In 2024, Paul amazed capacity crowds at more than 20 dates spanning from South America and Mexico to the UK and Europe.

Paul and his band have performed in an unparalleled range of venues and locations worldwide: From outside the Colosseum in Rome, Moscow’s Red Square, Buckingham Palace, The White House and a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people to the last ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played their final concert in 1966, a 2016 week in the California desert that included two headline sets at the historic Desert Trip festival and a jam-packed club gig for a few hundred lucky fans at Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, two Glastonbury Festival headline slots, rocking the Bowery in New York City for a week of spontaneous club shows, and even one performance broadcast live into Space!

Featuring Paul’s longtime band – Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) – and constantly upgraded state of the art audio and video technology that ensures an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house, a Paul McCartney concert is never anything short of life-changing. The Got Back Tour also features the Hot City Horns — Mike Davis (trumpet), Kenji Fenton (saxes) and Paul Burton (trombone) — who first joined Paul in 2018 to perform at Grand Central Station ahead of embarking on the Freshen Up World Tour in the same year.