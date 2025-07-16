ALTER BRIDGE Announces January 2026 Release Date For 8th Studio Album

With more than two decades performing together, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge show no signs of slowing down. Known for their memorable riffs, infectious vocal melodies and dueling guitar attack, the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums have garnered themselves massive critical and fan acclaim around the globe. The band looks to continue that trend when they release their self-titled, eighth studio album next year via Napalm Records. Alter Bridge will be released on January 9, 2026, first physical formats for pre-order are now available at: https://www.lnk.to/AB-AlterBridge.
Alter Bridge is comprised of 12 all new tracks from the band and features some of their most iconic moments on record. Songs like “Rue The Day,” “Disregarded” and “Scales Are Falling” will fit alongside any of the classic songs from Alter Bridge’s catalog. “Trust In Me” shows Myles and Mark sharing vocal duties as Myles handles the verse duties while Mark takes the chorus. That strategy is flipped on “Tested And Able” as Mark handles the verses and Myles takes on the choruses behind one of the band’s heaviest intros to date, giving way to an unforgettable melody. “Hang By A Thread” is sure to become a show favorite as it hints at some of the most popular songs in the band’s catalog. The album closer “Slave To Master” is an epic track that Alter Bridge has come to be known for and is the longest song the quartet has recorded to date. The band worked with longtime collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette on their eighth album. Alter Bridge was recorded over 2 months this Spring in the legendary 5150 studio in California and Elvis’ recording studio in Florida.
The track listing for Alter Bridge is:
1) Silent Divide (5:06)
2) Rue The Day (4:46)
3) Power Down (4:08)
4) Trust In Me (4:48)
5) Disregarded (3:55)
6) Tested And Able (4:36)
7) What Lies Within (5:07)
8) Hang By A Thread (4:11)
9) Scales Are Falling (5:54)
10) Playing Aces (4:05)
11) What Are You Waiting For (5:00)
12) Slave To Master (9:03)
To coincide with the announcement of the new album, Alter Bridge will be touring in support of the release. The band is heading out on the What Lies Within Tour. The 31-date tour of Europe will kick off on January 15 in Germany before it wraps on March 5 in Nottingham, UK. Joining the band on the tour will be Daughtry and Sevendust. Public on sale for all shows is July 18. More information on all tickets and VIP packages for the upcoming tour can be found at www.alterbridge.com.
ALTER BRIDGE TOUR DATES:
Jan 15 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – Sporthalle
Jan 17 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene
Jan 18 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene
Jan 20 – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – Annexet
Jan 22 – HELSINKI, FINLAND – Ice Hall Black Box
Jan 24 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – KB Hallen
Jan 25 – BERLIN, GERMANY – Columbiahalle
Jan 27 – GLIWICE, POLAND – Prezero Arena Gliwice
Jan 28 – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Barba Negra
Jan 30 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Gasometer
Jan 31 – ZAGREB, CROATIA – Bocarski Dom
Feb 02 – ROME, ITALY – Atlantico
Feb 03 – BERGAMO, ITALY – ChorusLive Arena
Feb 05 – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – The Hall
Feb 06 – LYON, FRANCE – Halle Tony Garnier
Feb 08 – BARCELONA, SPAIN – Razzmatazz 1
Feb 10 – LISBON, PORTUGAL – Sagres Campo Pequeno
Feb 12 – MADRID, SPAIN – Palacio Vistalegre
Feb 13 – BORDEAUX, FRANCE – Arkea Arena
Feb 15 – LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG – Rockhal
Feb 17 – OBERHAUSEN, GERMANY – Oberhausen Turbinenhalle
Feb 18 – PARIS, FRANCE – Zenith
Feb 20 – MUNICH, GERMANY – Zenith
Feb 22 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Ziggo Dome
Feb 23 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Ancienne Belgique
Feb 25 – NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM – Utilita Arena
Feb 26 – MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – AO Arena
Feb 28 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – 3Arena
Mar 02 – GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – OVO Hydro
Mar 04 – LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – The O2
Mar 05 – NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – Motorpoint Arena
