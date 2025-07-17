BLACK VEIL BRIDES Unleash Ferocious New Single “Hallelujah” and Announce 2025 Tour Dates

On the heels of a high-octane run alongside BABYMETAL, Black Veil Brides return with their first release since 2024’s chart-topping anthem “Bleeders.” The new single, “Hallelujah,” finds the band tapping into their roots with blistering intensity and heartfelt conviction. Produced by frontman Andy Biersack and guitarist Jake Pitts, the track is released via Spinefarm and features a powerful contribution from Tampa’s One Voice Ensemble choir.

“Hallelujah” is now available via all digital service providers here: https://blackveilbrides.lnk.to/Hallelujah.

To accompany the release, Black Veil Brides have unveiled an animated music video directed by Marco Pavone (The Black Dahlia Murder, Pink Floyd, Shadow of Intent), with more visual content on the way throughout the year. A teaser clip dropped last week and quickly sent the BVB Army into overdrive.

The band will debut “Hallelujah” live at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, CA on July 26. The performance kicks off a stacked run of dates, including major festival appearances and a South American headline tour. The We Missed Ourselves Tour 2025 will also feature Underoath, Silverstein, Senses Fail, and I Set My Friends On Fire. For tickets and VIP packages, visit www.blackveilbrides.net.

Black Veil Brides 2025 Tour Dates

July 26 / Long Beach, CA / Vans Warped Tour

September 20 / Louisville, KY / Louder Than Life

September 26 / Umatilla, OR / Rock the Locks Festival

October 5 / Sacramento, CA / Aftershock

October 25 / Mexico City, MEX / Velodromo Olimpico

October 28 / Bogota, COL / Chamorro City Hall

October 31 / Santiago, Chile / Teatro Coliseo

November 2 / Sao Paulo, BRZ / Vibra

November 4 / Buenos Aires, ARG / Groove

November 15 / Orlando, FL / Vans Warped Tour