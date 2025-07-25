GUNSHIP Unleashes ‘Tech Noir 2’ — See The Claymation Masterpiece Featuring JOHN CARPENTER, CHARLIE SIMPSON & TIM CAPPELLO!

Trailblazing synthwave trio GUNSHIP is back in action with the long-awaited sequel to their cult hit “Tech Noir” (over 50 million streams/views). Their latest single, “Tech Noir 2,” is a bold tribute to the golden age of arcade cabinets and 16-bit adventures, picking up where the original left off—this time swapping VHS tapes for game cartridges.

The new track and accompanying claymation video dive deeper into GUNSHIP’s vivid, retro-futuristic universe, fusing their signature synth-driven sound with heartstring-pulling storytelling. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Lee Hardcastle(Adult Swim, DooM, Disney, Nike), the video is a stop-motion tour de force brimming with nostalgia and cinematic flair.

Known for his gore-soaked, genre-savvy claymation style, Hardcastle shifts gears here, channeling raw emotion and pixelated wonder. “Tech Noir 2” pays homage to classic titles like DooM, The Legend of Zelda, Golden Axe, Chase HQ, Pac-Man, and Super Mario, creating a heartfelt visual feast for fans of analog dreams and digital escapism.

While the original “Tech Noir” celebrated the magic of ’80s genre cinema, its sequel firmly grips the joystick and warps straight into the soul of vintage gaming.

But this isn’t just a retro romp. The video opens with a haunting monologue from legendary filmmaker John Carpenter (Halloween, Escape from New York, The Thing), who also narrated the original Tech Noir. This time, Carpenter’s narration turns from dystopia to hope: “The final war is over. Its architects forever entombed in melted glass and steel. Our cities, now scorched black mausoleums, serve as a reminder… There can be no real victory in war. With resolute defiance, we now choose to grasp at the delicate thread of life.To my son, the gift of survival is yours… may you never submit. There will…be more…”. Tech Noir 2’s introduction is a story about redemption, rebirth and ultimately family.

“Gunship is back with a great song, and a dark and futuristic science fiction vision. I love it.” – John Carpenter

Charlie Simpson (Fightstar, Busted) lends his unmistakable voice to the track, joining GUNSHIP’s core trio — Dan Haigh, Alex Westaway, and Alex Gingell — in delivering a powerful sequel that weaves familiar melodies from the original into something upbeat and fresh. And in true Gunship style, the song features a soaring saxophone solo by none other than Tim Cappello, the shirtless icon from 80s classic “The Lost Boys” and longtime sax man for Tina Turner.

“It was such a joy to step back into the Gunship universe to work on the follow up to Tech Noir. When they sent the track over, the chorus came to me almost instantly. I wanted it to feel like an extension of the original, whilst at the same time exploring new melodic avenues, given the new lyrical themes this next offering was based on. As is always the case with Gunship, the new video is an absolute power house. So pleased to have been a part of it” – Charlie Simpson

“Man, the boys have outdone themselves again! What an honor to not only be GUNSHIP’s go to sax mascot but to also share the screen with legends John Carpenter and Lee Hardcastle has me over the moon happy. What a groove, what a song, what a vid! I’m GUNSHIP’s BIGGEST fan” – Tim Cappello

The video’s narrative follows a young girl whose obsession with arcade glory accidentally leads to her baby brother’s abduction by the arch-villain from the original Tech Noir video. To rescue him, she must venture into a video game world and channel the power of legendary gaming heroes. As an added touch, fans who won GUNSHIP’s online competition will spot their initials immortalised in the in-video arcade high-score table.

In a world increasingly dominated by all things AI generated, Gunship celebrates the hand made. The literal and metaphorical fingerprints of the Hardcastle and Gunship are visible in every frame. Having personally helmed the VFX (post production visual effects) alongside Hardcastle, the band continues to push the boundaries between music, animation, and cinematic storytelling. Tech Noir 2 is not just a sequel, it’s a love letter to 80s and 90s video game and movie culture. It’s anti-war, pro-family, and deeply human – a story with heart and hand made substance beneath its nostalgic charm.

Tech Noir 2 premieres July 24th on GUNSHIP’s official YouTube channel. Don’t miss the resurrection of a synthwave legend.

ABOUT GUNSHIP

Gunship consists of Dan Haigh, Alex Westaway, and Alex Gingell. The band’s unique sound is crafted using vintage analog synthesizers and retro electronic gear from the 1980s. Driven and inspired by nostalgia for a bygone era, Gunship transforms this retro approach into something fresh and innovative. Their music is sonically diverse, blending sweeping fluorescent synth lines with fever-pitched, adrenalizing electric bass arpeggios.

