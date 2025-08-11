MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announce Two Wembley Stadium Dates For “Long Live: The Black Parade Tour”

My Chemical Romance‘s impact continues to resonate across generations and continents. Today, the band announce two major UK headline shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on July 10th and 11th, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10:00am this Friday, August 15th HERE.

My Chemical Romance’s sold-out 2025 stadium tour, “Long Live: The Black Parade” is currently underway in North America. This past weekend, the band made history with their largest New Jersey performance to date at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, and received the key to their hometown of Belleville from Mayor Michael Melham. Rolling Stone said of the show; “My Chemical Romance deliver an electric homecoming at Met Life Stadium…. The dedicated My Chemical Romance fans loved every second of the show, and welcomed their hometown heroes with their wide open arms.”

My Chemical Romance’s groundbreaking, 4X-Platinum 2006 album The Black Parade recently earned ten new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album’s lead single “Welcome to the Black Parade” is now certified 7X-Platinum, “Teenagers” is now 6X-Platinum, “Famous Last Words” is 2X-Platinum, and “I Don’t Love You” and “Mama” ascend to Platinum status. Additionally, album tracks “House of Wolves,” “The End.,” “The Sharpest Lives,” “This Is How I Disappear,” and “Disenchanted” are now certified Gold.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates

“Long Live” The Black Parade Tour

August 15, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park – with Alice Cooper

August 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre – with Pixies

August 29, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field – with Devo

September 07, 205 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park – with Idles

September 13, 2025 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium – with Evanescence

February 13, 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

February 14, 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

July 10, 2026 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

July 11, 2026 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

South America 2026

January 22, 2026 – Bogotá, Colombia – Vive Claro Distrito Cultural

January 25, 2026 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

January 28, 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

January 29, 2026 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

February 01, 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Tomás Adolfo Ducó

February 05, 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

February 06, 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

South East Asia 2026

April 18, 2026 – Incheon, South Korea – Paradise City Korea

April 22, 2026 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Challenger Hall 1

April 25, 2026 – Bulacan, Philippines – Philippine Arena

April 28, 2026 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 30, 2026 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Bukit Jalil National Stadium

May 01, 2026 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Bukit Jalil National Stadium

May 02, 2026 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival Jakarta

