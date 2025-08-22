CHEAP TRICK To Release New Album ‘All Washed Up’ In November!

Rock legends Cheap Trick have announced today’s premiere of their new single. The infectious and anthemic “Twelve Gates” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The song heralds the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famers’ eagerly anticipated 21st studio album, All Washed Up, arriving via BMG on Friday, November 14 digitally as well as on standard black vinyl and CD. A limited-edition exclusive “Orange Marble” LP variant of the album, limited to 1,000 units, will be available to pre-order via the band’s new D2C store. — PRE-ORDER/PRE-SAVE ‘ALL WASHED UP’

“Our newest single release, ‘Twelve Gates,’ from the 2025 LP All Washed Up, is one of our best yet,” says bassist Tom Petersson. “ I really love how this song came out. It’s one of my favorites on the album.”

All Washed Up was produced by the band and Julian Raymond. It was mixed by Chris Lord Alge andrecorded at various studios in Nashville (Sound Emporium Studios, Blackbird, Love Shack, Zen) as well as in LA (Sweetzerland Studios) through 2024.

“Just one more great album from the best rock band in the world,” says lead singer/guitarist Robin Zander.

‘All Washed Up’ Tracklisting:

All Washed Up

All Wrong Long Gone

The Riff That Won’t Quit

Bet It All

The Best Thing

Twelve Gates

Bad Blood

Dancing With The Band

Love Gone

A Long Way To Worcester

Wham Boom Bang

CHEAP TRICK – TOUR 2025

AUGUST

20 – Rhinebeck, NY – Dutchess County Fair

21 – Syracuse, NY – New York State Fair

28 – Salem, OR – Oregon State Fair – LB Day Amphitheatre

31 – Pueblo, CO – Colorado State Fair

SEPTEMBER

19 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

20 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

29 – Osaka, JP – Grand Cube

OCTOBER

1 – Tokyo, JP – Budokan

11 – Miramar Beach, FL – Seascape Resort Golf Club & Tennis Resort

12 – Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center *

21 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

22 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Bethlehem – Wind Creek Event Center *

24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live*

25 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Memorial Auditorium *

NOVEMBER

9 – Chandler, AZ – Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino – The Showroom *

11 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre *

14 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

16 – Turlock, CA – Turlock Community Theatre *

18 – Anaheim, CA – HONDA Center +

23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena +

DECEMBER

2 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena +

4 – Green Bay, WI – Reach Center +

5 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

7 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall *

* Newly Announced Date

+ with Heart

ABOUT CHEAP TRICK:

Cheap Trick, the iconic rock band hailing from Illinois, has been rocking stages and winning over fans with their timeless sound for over five decades. Known for their electrifying live performances, catchy melodies, and innovative songwriting, Cheap Trick has become a staple in rock music history. With hits like “I Want You to Want Me”, “Dream Police”, “The Flame”, and “Surrender,” this legendary band continues to inspire and entertain audiences with their signature blend of hard rock and power-pop sensibilities. Cheap Trick is part of the very fiber of American music, inspiring and delighting generations with their unique union of massive melodies and razorblade riffs, their own special brand of mischievous wit and maximum rock ‘n’ roll. They achieved mainstream popularity in the US in 1979 with the triple-platinum live album At Budokan and a Top 10 single, a live recording of “I Want You to Want Me.” More success followed with the album Dream Police in 1979, which reached number 6 on the Billboard200.The band experienced another resurgence in late eighties when they topped US charts with power ballad, “The Flame.” Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, Cheap Trick maintain an almost constant touring schedule, having performed live more than 5,000 times since their formation, selling more than 20 million albums and building a dedicated cult following.

