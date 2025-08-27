2025 MTV VMAs: Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone & Tate McRae Added to All-Star Lineup

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards just got even bigger. Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Tate McRae have officially joined the ever-growing lineup of global superstars set to perform at this year’s show. Hosted by hip-hop legend LL COOL J, the VMAs will air coast-to-coast from New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday, September 7, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on CBS, simulcast on MTV, and streaming live on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Conan Gray

The multiplatinum singer-songwriter will make his main stage debut with “Vodka Cranberry,” the lead single from his fourth studio album Wishbone, released earlier this month. Gray, who was spotlighted as an MTV PUSH artist in 2020, previously graced the VMAs Extended Play stage in 2022.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat, a multiplatinum artist, GRAMMY® winner, and five-time VMA recipient, is set to deliver the first-ever televised performance of her brand-new single “Jealous Type.” The 2021 VMAs host last appeared in 2023 with a show-stopping medley of “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red,” and “Demons.”

Jelly Roll

Genre-blending powerhouse Jelly Roll, who made a surprise appearance with Eminem during the 2024 VMAs show open, is returning to perform and compete for his first-ever Moon Person. This year, he’s nominated in four categories, including Best Alternative, Best Country, and Best Hip Hop.

Post Malone

The GRAMMY-nominated superstar and six-time VMA winner will return to the stage for his first VMAs performance since 2018. This year, Post Malone celebrates his 20th career nomination with a nod for Best Collaboration alongside Blake Shelton for their track “Pour Me a Drink.”

Tate McRae

Pop sensation Tate McRae is set to make her VMAs main stage debut while celebrating four first-time nominations. Among them are Song of the Year for “Sports car” and Best Pop Artist, cementing her as one of music’s fastest-rising stars.

What’s Next?

Nominations for this year’s fan-favorite Social Categories, including Best Group and Song of the Summer, will be revealed Friday, August 29.

With this latest round of performers added to the bill, the 2025 VMAs are shaping up to be one of the most electrifying nights in music.