ALISON ROMAN Announces 2025 Fall & Winter Book Tour for ‘Something From Nothing’

Acclaimed chef, food writer, and New York Times bestselling author Alison Roman has announced a brand-new tour set for Fall & Winter 2025 in celebration of her newest cookbook, Something From Nothing (11.11.25) — a collection of recipes featuring beloved favorites and new classics. Known for her cult-favorite cookbooks Dining In, Nothing Fancy, and Sweet Enough, as well as her viral recipes like “The Stew” and “Shallot Pasta,” Roman will bring her singular voice, humor, and love of cooking to live audiences across nine cities.

Promoted by Live Nation, the nine-city run kicks off on October 22, 2025 at Leister Square Theatre in London before making stops in New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Montreal, Toronto, Portland, San Francisco, and wrapping up on December 4, 2025 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Audiences can expect candid conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, Q&A, and plenty of the sharp wit that has made Roman one of today’s most beloved culinary personalities.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Monday, September 15 at 12PM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, September 17 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

TOUR DATES:

Wed Oct 22 – London, UK – Leister Square Theatre

Tue Nov 11 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

*Thu Nov 13 – Washington, D.C. – Sixth & I (*Not a Live Nation Date, Information & Tickets Available Here)

Fri Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – Athenaeum Center

Sun Nov 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

Wed Nov 19 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

Thu Nov 20 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Mon Dec 01 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Wed Dec 03 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Thu Dec 04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

ABOUT ALISON ROMAN

Alison Roman is a New York-based cook, writer, and author of the forthcoming cookbook, Something from Nothing (11/11/25) as well as the New York Times best-selling cookbooks Sweet Enough, Nothing Fancy and Dining In. She’s the creator of the Home Movies series on YouTube where she makes food you want to eat while making cooking feel fun and accessible, the author of A Newsletter, a newsletter featuring recipes and recommendations, and the creator of Solicited Advice, a podcast where she does what she loves most: gives advice. In 2023, she opened First Bloom, a small grocery store in the Western Catskills full of local produce, near and far pantry staples and the best granola you’ve ever had. You can find all her recipes, videos, recommendations and more, at alisoneroman.com.