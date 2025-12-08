AVENGED SEVENFOLD and GOOD CHARLOTTE Join Forces For 2025 North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte will team up next summer for a rare North American Tour that reunites two hugely influential bands whose friendship and musical connection stretch back decades. Each helped shape their own corner of rock, and this long-awaited run celebrates the shared history and mutual respect that have linked them since their early days.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off July 25 in Ridgedale, MO, and hits Shakopee, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, and more before wrapping August 27 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ.

For Avenged Sevenfold, the tour follows the release of their new single, “Magic,” which dropped December 6, 2025. The band premiered the track in the latest season of Call of Duty BO7 and released it independently, continuing their forward-thinking creative approach. Fans can check out the new song along with a 360 VR music video and a handwritten-lyric video from M. Shadows. A7X also reunited with celebrated fine artist Wes Lang for the single artwork. “Magic” marks their first new music since 2023’s acclaimed “Life Is But A Dream…,” a project that reinforced the band’s reputation for innovation, ambition, and explosive live shows.

Good Charlotte enter the tour riding the success of “Motel Du Cap,” their first album in seven years. Released in August, the record earned widespread praise, with Rolling Stone highlighting its “unrelenting energy” and PAPER calling the band “one of the most influential career acts of the 21st century.” The group showcased the new material across major TV appearances, including Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Good Morning America. The upcoming trek marks Good Charlotte’s first North American tour since 2018.

TICKETS: Priority tickets will be available first for A7X’s Deathbats Club as well as A7X and GC’s Early Access Ticketpass holders with their request window opening Monday, December 8 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET at https://a7xgc.request.ticketmaster.com/ for US shows and https://cada7xgc.request.ticketmaster.ca for Canadian shows. The reservation window will close Tuesday, December 9 at 7PM PT / 10PM ET and requests will be processed and confirmed Wednesday, December 10.

TicketPass is a reward claimed on both band’s new verification-based rewards system, created by Avenged Sevenfold & Bitflips. Deathbat Rewards and Good Charlotte Rewards is a free loyalty program for fans to sign up to by using either an email address or a digital wallet. Rewards members earn points by streaming music, buying merchandise, and attending shows in order to claim various perks once they achieve levels throughout the season.

During the Presale window, fans will use their Dapp wallet (MetaMask, Coinbase, Etc.) or email account to authenticate their access and then submit their request for tickets. After the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process will give exclusive access to token-holding fans. By using this platform, the band is protecting proven fans from bots, scalpers, and early dynamic pricing. For more information on the Token-Gated Sales platform see HERE.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 12 at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD VIP PACKAGES: Avenged Sevenfold will offer two VIP experiences: a behind-the-scenes backstage tour that gives fans an inside look at the production of the show guided by a member of the crew, and an early-entry merchandise package featuring an exclusive collectible item and other venue perks.

GOOD CHARLOTTE VIP PACKAGES: Special VIP packages will also be available for superfans who are looking to get as close to the action as possible. Exclusive benefits include early entry to the floor for prime views of the show, a VIP-only Good Charlotte merchandise item, a VIP laminate featuring special Motel du Cap artwork created by Benji Madden, and other onsite benefits. Plus, VIPs will be able to vote to choose where to donate a portion of the VIP sales proceeds. For more info on VIP, fans can visit wearesuper.co/goodcharlotte.

TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 25 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Mon Jul 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Thu Jul 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 01 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Tue Aug 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 06 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Aug 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Aug 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Aug 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

ABOUT AVENGED SEVENFOLD

Avenged Sevenfold have sold millions of albums worldwide, earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart (2010’s Nightmare and 2013’s Hail To The King), have over a billion-plus video views and Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio. The band (comprising of M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman) are equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world’s most prestigious festivals as well as always being at the forefront of rapidly changing technology, cultural mile markers, and new ways for communities to engage.

ABOUT GOOD CHARLOTTE

Good Charlotte is back, and they’re bringing their rawest, most authentic energy yet. The rock superstars—twin brothers Joel Madden (vocals) and Benji Madden (guitar, vocals), alongside Paul Thomas (bass) and Billy Martin (guitar, keyboards)—have spent nearly three decades crafting anthems for the underdogs, the dreamers, and the broken.

From their humble beginnings in Waldorf, Maryland, to selling over 11 million albums worldwide with hits like “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and “The Anthem,” Good Charlotte has always worn their hearts on their sleeves. With over 2.3 billion streams to date, 12 RIAA Certified multi-platinum, platinum, and gold releases, 6 Top 10 Alt Radio Singles, and 4 Top 20 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100, Good Charlotte remains a dynamic force in music with a legacy of evolution, authenticity, and lasting influence. Their latest album, Motel Du Cap, isn’t just an album—it’s a testament to a band that’s never stopped growing and never stopped believing in the power of a good song.