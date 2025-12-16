Ralphie May’s Legacy Lives On as “Love You, Ralphie” Comedy Special Launches on Comedy Genius Platform

Content monetization company Comedy Genius launched a dedicated website, allowing comedians to sell content directly to fans so they can best control their material and its delivery. CG is helping both rising and legacy comedians earn, grow, and stay seen with clients including Jeff Garlan, Lahna Turner, Sally Mullins, Nick Alexander, Bruce Jingles, Dave Landau, and the late Ralphie May.

Chief Operations Officer at Comedy Genius Mike Kopstain, “We are very excited to be able to offer a new level of transparency to content creators – giving them true visibility into their performance and earnings in an industry that has historically lacked accountability.”

Comedy Genius continues to re-edit and relaunch archive footage through weekly rollouts, reviving overlooked material for new revenue streams. As part of that initiative, Comedy Genius has utilized various clips to honor comedian Ralphie May, essentially a love letter to the fans, through the special, “Love You Ralphie”, from the year before his passing.The special can be viewed HERE .

Ralphie May was a high-energy, crowd-loving stand-up comedian known for fearless storytelling, sharp observational humor, and a big-hearted stage presence. Rising to national attention as a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, he went on to become a staple of Comedy Central and a favorite on tour, delivering hit specials like Girth of a Nation, Prime Cut, and Unruly. Born in 1972, May built a career that blended raw honesty with a warm, everyman charm, turning life, family, current events, and self-improvement into unforgettable comedy. He died in 2017, leaving behind a loyal fanbase, a deep catalog of acclaimed work, and a legacy as one of the most relatable, hard-working comics of his generation.

Comedy Genius are media strategists, editors, and culture experts focused on getting comedians paid without losing their voice, rights, or creative control. In an industry where your best footage often gets ignored or exploited, we flip the model. Whether you’re a rising comic or a legacy act with years of clips sitting in a vault, we build systems that generate recurring revenue.