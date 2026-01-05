“Mayor of Kingstown” Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Paramount+

Paramount+ has officially renewed “Mayor of Kingstown” for an eight-episode fifth and final season, with Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner returning in the lead role alongside Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco.

Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the gritty drama has become one of Paramount+’s most acclaimed series. The announcement follows the conclusion of season four, which wrapped on December 28 and currently holds a perfect 100 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season four saw Mike McLusky’s grip on Kingstown pushed to the brink as new power players emerged to fill the vacuum left behind by the Russians, igniting a violent gang war that threatened to consume the town. As chaos escalated, Mike was forced to confront a headstrong new Warden while fighting to protect those closest to him, all while reckoning with the personal demons that continue to haunt him.

In addition to Renner and Falco, season four starred BAFTA Award winner Lennie James, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox, with Erickson also serving as showrunner.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

With one final season on the horizon, “Mayor of Kingstown” is set to bring its brutal, unflinching story of power, corruption, and survival to a definitive close.