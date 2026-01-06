Comedian NIKKI GLASER Unveils Dates For ‘The Stunning Tour’

Acclaimed comedian, actress, and podcast host Nikki Glaser has officially announced “The Stunning Tour,” a massive international stand-up tour set to launch in June 2026, with dates across North America and Europe.

One of the most fearless and unfiltered voices in comedy today, Glaser continues her hot streak following acclaimed specials, viral moments, and sold-out tours. “The Stunning Tour” will feature all-new material that showcases her signature blend of brutally honest storytelling, sharp observational humor, and unapologetic self-awareness.

The tour will include 29 cities across major markets, with stops in Paris, London, Dublin, and multiple U.S. and Canadian cities throughout the summer, fall, and winter of 2026.

Ticket Information:

Presale tickets begin Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

General on-sale begins Friday, January 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and participating venues.

Glaser is widely known for her hit stand-up specials, including “Good Clean Filth” and “Someday You’ll Die,” along with hosting popular podcasts and her recent high-profile appearances across television and streaming platforms. Her ability to balance deeply personal humor with cultural commentary has cemented her status as one of comedy’s most compelling performers.

Additional tour dates and cities will be announced soon.

For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit www.nikkiglaser.com.

Nikki Glaser – “The Stunning Tour” (2026)

June 1, 2026 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

June 5, 2026 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 6, 2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

August 1, 2026 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

August 8, 2026 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

August 14, 2026 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods

August 21, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

August 22, 2026 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC

September 4, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 5, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

September 11, 2026 – Ridgefield, WA – Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom

September 12, 2026 – Ridgefield, WA – Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom

September 13, 2026 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 18, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

October 2, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

October 17, 2026 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

October 23, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center

November 6, 2026 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

November 12, 2026 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

November 14, 2026 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

December 2, 2026 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway