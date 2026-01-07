HBO Renews “Real Time with Bill Maher” Through 2028, Season 24 Premieres January 23

HBO has renewed REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER for two additional seasons, extending the series through 2028. Season 24 premieres FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Hosted by Bill Maher, the long-running series continues its mix of a sharp opening monologue, one-on-one interviews, roundtable discussions, and the show’s signature segment “New Rules.” The multi-season renewal underscores the show’s continued audience growth and cultural relevance.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 13 HBO solo specials to date. His most recent comedy special “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” has been nominated for a Golden Globe® Award.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin, Marc Gurvitz; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.