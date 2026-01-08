BRUNO MARS Announces “The Romantic Tour” 2026, His First Stadium Tour in Nearly a Decade

Global superstar Bruno Mars today announced The Romantic Tour, marking his first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful 24K Magic World Tour, which first launched in 2017. Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will be the first full headlining stadium tour by the GRAMMY® Award-winning performer. The tour will span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, marking one of the biggest global outings of the year.

The tour launches on Friday, April 10, in Las Vegas, NV, at Allegiant Stadium and will see Mars bring his larger-than-life energy to major cities including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Denver, Miami, and more. Along the way, he’ll headline some of the world’s most iconic venues, with back-to-back shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Wembley Stadium in London, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Joining Mars across all dates is nine-time GRAMMY® award-winning artist and Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. Additional support will be provided by Victoria Monét, RAYE, and Leon Thomas across select markets. Fans can check their local listings for more details.

All North American dates on The Romantic Tour are sponsored by MGM Resorts International and The Pinky Ring at Bellagio.

This new tour builds on an incredible few years of global performances for Mars, including his acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and an extensive and record-breaking international touring run throughout Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and South America. In early 2024, Mars became the first international artist of the 21st century to hold seven consecutive sold-out concerts at the Tokyo Dome. Notably, in the fall of 2024, he achieved the highest-grossing tour in Brazilian history, performing 14 sold-out stadium shows across Brazil, spanning five cities — Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, and Curitiba. In August of 2024, Mars also opened Los Angeles’ brand-new arena, Intuit Dome, with two sold-out performances, one of which featured a surprise on-stage duet with Lady Gaga, where they debuted the first live performance of “Die with a Smile.”

The tour announcement follows recent news of Bruno’s long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, arriving everywhere on February 27, 2026 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order the exclusive vinyl HERE. The news coincides with the release of the project’s first single, which will be released tomorrow, January 9.

The new project comes in the wake of Mars’ continued chart success, with recent singles including the GRAMMY® award-winning “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga, which became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach 1 billion streams and topped the Billboard Global 200 Chart for a record-tying 18 weeks, as well as the pervasive “APT.” with ROSÉ—the latter of which was just crowned the most globally streamed song of 2025 by Apple Music, and scored 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart and 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. Beyond its massive global chart achievements, “APT.” also won “Song of the Year” at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, and earned three nominations at this year’s 68th Annual GRAMMY® Awards for “Song of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” and “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

TICKETS: To participate in the Bruno Mars Artist Presale on Wednesday, January 14, at 12 pm local time, fans must sign up atBrunoMars.com by Monday, January 12, at 10 am PT. For events sold on Ticketmaster, no codes are needed–access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Events sold through other ticketers may require a code. For shows in France and Italy, Cobrand will be distributing presale codes, and fans can still sign up at BrunoMars.com. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Thursday, January 15 at 12 pm local time at BrunoMars.com.

THE ROMANTIC TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri, Apr 10 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium*#

Tue, Apr 14 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium*#

Sat, Apr 18 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field*#

Wed, Apr 22 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium*#

Sat, Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field*#

Wed, Apr 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium*#

Sat, May 2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium*#

Wed, May 6 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium*#

Sat, May 9 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field*#

Wed, May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium*#

Sat, May 16 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field*#

Wed, May 20 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium*#

Sat, May 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium*#

Sun, May 24 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium*#

Sat, Jun 20 — Paris, FR — Stade de France*^

Sun, Jun 21 — Paris, FR — Stade de France*^

Fri, Jun 26 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion*^

Sat, Jul 4 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA*^

Sun, Jul 5 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA*^

Fri, Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano*^

Tue, Jul 14 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro*^

Sat, Jul 18 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^

Sun, Jul 19 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^

Fri, Aug 21 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium*@

Sat, Aug 22 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium*@

Sat, Aug 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium*

Tue, Sep 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field*@

Sat, Sep 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium*@

Wed, Sep 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium*@

Sat, Sep 12 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium*@

Wed, Sep 16 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome*@

Sat, Sep 19 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium*@

Wed, Sep 23 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome*@

Sat, Sep 26 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy*@

Fri, Oct 2 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium*@

Sat, Oct 3 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium*@

Sat, Oct 10 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium*@

Wed, Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place*@

* with Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee

# with Leon Thomas

^ with Victoria Monét

@ with RAYE

About Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is a 16x GRAMMY®-winning global superstar, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and one of the most-streamed artists in the world. Known for his showmanship and chart-toppers, Bruno has set a number of records throughout his career, including becoming the first artist ever to hit 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify, appearing on two of the fastest songs to reach 1 billion streams (for “Die with a Smile” with Lady Gaga and “APT.” with ROSÉ, and achieving the highest-certified song in RIAA history with 2010’s “Just the Way You Are”). Since launching a string of hits beginning in 2009, Bruno has sold over 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Beyond his work as a soloist, Bruno is a member of the duo Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak. In addition to his 35 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including nine number one singles, Bruno is the recipient of 16 GRAMMY® Awards (including “Album of the Year” for 24K Magic), 14 American Music Awards, and 7 MTV Video Music Awards. His 24K Magic World Tour was among the highest-grossing tours in history, and within the top ten highest-grossing of the 2010s.

