BUSH Announce Dates For 2026’s “The Land of Milk and Honey Tour”

Multi-Platinum rock band BUSH kicks off 2026 with a bang by announcing their first-ever headline tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album, I Beat Loneliness. The Land of Milk and Honey Tour will kick off April 7 in Pittsburgh and will also include scheduled performances at some of the year’s top festivals including Stagecoach and Sonic Temple Festival.

The run will feature special support from Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun. Taking its cue from their latest album and the band’s eighth #1 single on U.S. Active Rock Radio, “The Land of Milk and Honey” (listen to the album HERE), the tour promises to deliver the same emotional punch — unfiltered and undeniably BUSH.

Presales start January 12, with general on-sale tickets available beginning January 16 at 10 AM local time. VIP packages will also be available starting January 12. Full tour dates below and HERE. Sign up for artist presale HERE.

THE LAND OF MILK AND HONEY TOUR DATES 2026:

4/07 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

4/09 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

4/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

4/15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

4/17 – Biloxi, MS – Crawfish Music Festival (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

4/18 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

4/21 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/22 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

4/25 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach (Empire Polo Field)*

4/28 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

4/29 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

5/01 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

5/03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

5/05 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The MARK

5/06 – Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena

5/08 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

5/09 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

5/12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

5/13 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound

5/15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

5/16 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival (Historic Crew Stadium)*

*BUSH only

ABOUT BUSH

After three decades, BUSH remain one of rock’s most enduring and dynamic forces. With over 25 million records sold, a GRAMMY® nomination, 1.1 billion streams, and 28 consecutive Top 40 hits (including eight #1s), the London-formed band continues to define modern rock. Their anthems “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” and “Comedown” remain staples across radio and film, while their influence spans generations of fans. BUSH’s tenth studio album, I Beat Loneliness (2024), has already amassed 15 million streams and produced the band’s eighth #1 single on U.S. Active Rock Radio, “The Land of Milk and Honey.” Rolling Stone hailed the album as “Post-grunge at its best with a high nostalgia factor.”

Follow BUSH:

Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify