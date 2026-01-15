ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON Announce Massive Summer 2026 Co-Headlining Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson today announced a co-headlining tour across North America, taking place this summer. The tour unites two of rock’s most recognizable icons and consummate showmen for what promises to be a blockbuster 21-date run. It kicks off on August 20 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, rolls through major markets such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and more before concluding on September 20 in Concord, CA at Toyota Pavilion at Concord. The tour will also feature Gold-certified Mongolian metal collective The Hu and Multiplatinum-selling Los Angeles industrial rock stalwarts Orgy as special guests on all dates.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, January 20 at 10am local time. This will be followed by artists presales starting Wednesday, January 21 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, January 23 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 20 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 22 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that these titans have canvased the country on tour together. Zombie and Manson have packed sold-out amphitheaters and arenas coast-to-coast with co-headlining runs in the past. Now, they’re hitting the road together once again this summer — and it’s not one to miss.

2026 TOUR DATES

8/20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^+

8/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^+

8/23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^+

8/24 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater^+

8/26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^+

8/27 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^+

8/29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^+

8/30 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater^+

9/01 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre^+

9/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^+

9/04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^+

9/05 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^+

9/06 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^+

9/09 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^+

9/10 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater^+

9/12 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*^+

9/14 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^+

9/16 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest+

9/17 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre^+

9/18 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater^+

9/20 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord^+

*Not a Live Nation show

^With The Hu

+With Orgy