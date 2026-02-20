MUMFORD & SONS Release ‘Prizefighter’ and Announce Massive 2026 North American Tour”

Mumford & Sons’ anticipated new album, Prizefighter, is out today via Glassnote Records/Gentlemen of the Road. Stream/purchase HERE.

Long celebrated for their electric live performances, touring has defined Mumford & Sons from the beginning, in shaping their sound, building their global fanbase and fostering their collaborative spirit. Continuing that tradition, the group will kick off their massive North American headline Prizefighter Tour in June, including newly confirmed stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park and Boulder’s Folsom Field among many others. Special guests throughout the tour include CAAMP, Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, Marcus King Band, Dylan Gossett and Medium Build. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the North American tour will be available for pre-sale for AGORA members starting

Tuesday, February 24 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, February 27 at 10:00amlocal time. Full details can be found at www.mumfordandsons.com.

Mumford & Sons will have a limited number of student-priced tickets available for select shows*, expanding access for student fans. These will only be available to purchase in person at the box office on Friday, February 27 while supplies last.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show Prizefighter club, exclusive VIP merchandise & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Co-produced and co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner, Prizefighter features collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez and finds Mumford & Sons at their most instinctive and open, capturing the sense of community and connection that has influenced them from the start.

Already receiving widespread attention, the band was recently featured on NPR’s Morning Edition, The Zane Lowe Show, Bert Kreischer’s The Bertcast, And The Writer Is… and Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, while NPR Music praises the album saying, “it’s pretty wonderful…this music is very evolved and intricate and exquisitely produced and performed. They are incredible musicians.”

The official music video for album track, “The Banjo Song,” is also out now, directed and produced by the Bristol based events collective, Streets of Soul, who cast the dancers solely from clubbers they met at their Bristol Northern Soul Club nights. Watch/share HERE.

Less than a year from the arrival of RUSHMERE, the band’s long anticipated #1 album in March 2025, Mumford & Sons take full advantage of a prolific period of songwriting with another full-length record in quick succession. For a band whose unique sound has helped to both influence and inspire countless artists all around the globe, Prizefighter is Mumford & Sons’ finest example of precisely how and why they lead by example.

The album sessions were as much about rediscovery as recording. Days spent writing in Hudson cafés and nights spent around Long Pond’s kitchen table gave rise to songs that feel unpolished in the best sense—alive with first takes and the joy of simply making music together again. Reenergized, rejuvenated and in the form of their lives, Prizefighter embraces and reflects that full-strength energy and enthusiasm with 14 songs of light, shade and everything in-between.

PRIZEFIGHTER TRACK LIST

Here (with Chris Stapleton)

2. Rubber Band Man (with Hozier)

3. The Banjo Song

4. Run Together

5. Conversation With My Son

6. Alleycat

7. Prizefighter

8. Begin Again

9. Icarus (with Gigi Perez)

10. Stay

11. Badlands (with Gracie Abrams)

12. Shadow Of A Man

13. I’ll Tell You Everything

14. Clover

MUMFORD & SONS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

Bold dates on-sale Friday, February 27 at 10:00am local time

February 20—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival

April 24—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 25—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 28—Brisbane, Australia—Entertainment Centre

April 29—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena

May 2—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

June 2—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena||

June 4—Bozeman, MT—Bobcat Stadium|| (not a Live Nation date)

June 6—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field† (not a Live Nation date)

June 8—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡

June 9—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

June 11—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field#

June 13—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium#

June 14—Pittsburgh, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake‡

June 16—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

June 18—Syracuse, NY—Empower FCU Amphitheater‡

June 19—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live‡

June 20—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium+

June 22—Boston, MA—Fenway Park+

July 1—Groningen, Netherlands—Stadspark

July 2—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival

July 4—London, U.K.—BST Hyde Park^

July 5—Dublin, Ireland—Marlay Park

July 7—Rome, Italy—Rock in Roma

July 9—Berlin, Germany—Waldbuhne

July 31—Minneapolis, MN— Mystic Lake Amphitheater~

August 1—St. Charles, Iowa—Hinterland Music Festival

August 2—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater~

August 4—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena~

August 6—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~

August 7—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena~

August 9—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center~

August 11—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 15—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion~

August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival

September 12—Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Rock in Rio

September 20—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena%

September 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater%

September 23—Madison, WI—Kohl Center %

September 25—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 29—Birmingham, AL—Coca-Cola Amphitheater%

October 1—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion%

October 3—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater||

October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum||

||with special guest Sierra Ferrell

†with special guests Sierra Ferrell and Dylan Gossett

‡with special guest Dylan Gossett

#with special guests Caamp and Dylan Gossett

+with special guests Lord Huron and Dylan Gossett

^with special guest The War on Drugs

~with special guest Medium Build

%with special guest Marcus King Band

*Student tickets will be available in Bozeman, Boulder, Chicago, Rogers, Boston, Tampa and Charlottesville

www.mumfordandsons.com