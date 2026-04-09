REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup For April 10th Episode Unveiled!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, APRIL 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, bioethicist, oncologist, and New York Times bestselling author of the book “Eat Your Ice Cream: Six Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life.” This week’s panel discussion includes Douglas Murray, New York Post contributor and bestselling author of the book “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization”; and Paul Rieckhoff, national security and political analyst, founder of Independent Veterans of America (IVA), and host of the podcast “Independent Americans with Paul Rieckhoff.”

Mediaite said “In the age of independent-minded content creators, Maher can be easily recognized as a pioneer – and one of the only independents who continues to thrive. His show also remains a coveted spot for any political commentator and heck, who else can say that he is regularly cited in a positive light by both Fox and MS NOW?”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.