Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” Returns to Theaters for a 20th Anniversary Celebration

Two decades after it first captivated audiences, Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” is heading back to theaters for a big-screen celebration worthy of its legacy.

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), the entertainment technology company and studio, has announced that Fathom Entertainment will partner on the nationwide theatrical re-release of “Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth 20th Anniversary,” which arrives in theaters on October 9, 2026. The news comes just ahead of CinemaCon, where Cineverse is set to spotlight the release alongside other upcoming 2026 titles.

This isn’t just another repertory screening, either. For the first time, “Pan’s Labyrinth” will return to theaters in 4K, with versions also available in 3D and HDR by Barco. Even better, each presentation of the film has been overseen by Guillermo del Toro himself, giving fans a chance to experience the film in a way that feels both fresh and faithful to the original vision.

“Fathom’s incredible success distributing special engagement releases around major anniversaries makes it the ideal partner as we bring existing and new fans back into the masterpiece from the creative mind of Guillermo del Toro,” said Yolanda Macias, Chief Motion Pictures Officer at Cineverse.

Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt was equally enthusiastic about the release, calling “Pan’s Labyrinth” a modern cinematic masterpiece that deserves to be rediscovered on the big screen. He also noted that this 20th anniversary presentation will feature premium large format viewing options, including 3D, making it a true event for movie lovers.

The excitement extends behind the scenes as well. SDFX Studios, which created the immersive visual effects for the new release, reflected on the experience of revisiting such a beloved film.

“Everyone at our company is incredibly proud of our role in bringing this classic into stereoscopic 3D,” said Vincent Defebo, SVP of Development & Operations at SDFX Studios. “Collaborating with Guillermo del Toro on ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ has been a dream come true for our entire team.”

Originally released in 2006, “Pan’s Labyrinth” remains one of del Toro’s most celebrated works and one of the most visually unforgettable fantasy films of its era. Set in 1944 in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, the story follows young Ofelia, who is taken with her pregnant mother to live in the countryside with her ruthless stepfather, Captain Vidal. As violence closes in around her, Ofelia discovers a hidden labyrinth and encounters a mysterious Faun who tells her she may be a princess from another world. To reclaim her place, she must complete three dangerous tasks.

Written and directed by del Toro and produced by his company, Tequila Gang, the film stars Ivana Baquero, Maribel Verdú, Doug Jones, and Sergi López, each helping bring the film’s haunting world to life.

Over the years, “Pan’s Labyrinth” has only grown in stature. The film earned six Academy Award nominations and took home three Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Makeup. It has also racked up 106 wins from 115 nominations across all awards recognition and continues to stand as one of the defining fantasy films of the 21st century.

Tickets for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” 20th Anniversary will be available online on September 9 and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit Fathom Entertainment.