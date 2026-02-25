GUNSHIP Deliver Apocalyptic Anthem for “John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando”

When John Carpenter calls, you answer! With “Tell Me When The World Stops Ending,” GUNSHIP unleash their most ferocious track to date, written exclusively for John Carpenter’s upcoming zombie-slaying action epic, “John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando.” Produced by GUNSHIP and mixed by Grammy-nominated Carl Bown of Sleep Token, the track sees the band pushing their signature synthwave sound into searing metal and industrial territory without losing the brooding, Carpenter-esque textures that define them. This is GUNSHIP cranked to 11 and built for full-throttle decimation of the undead. LISTEN HERE!

Developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2” and “World War Z,” and published by Focus Entertainment, “John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando” is shaping up to be a blood-soaked, cinematic-scale zombie shooter. The collaboration feels inevitable. GUNSHIP’s creative bond with horror icon and synth maestro John Carpenter stretches back to his appearances on fan-favorite anthems “Tech Noir” and “Tech Noir 2.” As the band put it, “When John Carpenter calls… you answer.”

“We grew up utterly obsessed with John’s films and his iconic soundtrack work. His artistry has been a constant source of inspiration and continues to shape the music we create as GUNSHIP. Having been fortunate enough to collaborate with him on two of our own tracks, saying yes when we were invited to contribute to his video game was an instant HELL YEAH.”

The track wastes no time setting the tone. A brooding synth line drips with tension before the unmistakable rack of a pump-action shotgun shatters the silence. From there, GUNSHIP slam into a punishing, high-velocity riff that hits like a sledgehammer. The verses grind with Nine Inch Nails-style industrial menace, all distorted textures and mechanical pulse, before the chorus detonates into a massive, anthemic hook. Ominous breakdowns swell with ritualistic intensity, elevated by cult-like choral incantations from Choir Noir, culminating in a savage mid-section barrage of chain-gun metal riffs tailor-made for mowing down the undead.

Saber Interactive also invited GUNSHIP to conceive the animated trailer’s concept after revealing they were longtime admirers of the band’s cinematic music videos. The result feels like a natural extension of GUNSHIP’s immersive visual world-building and a fitting tribute to Carpenter’s legacy. Expanding the universe even further, “John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando” will also include a comic book in partnership with Dark Horse Comics, an inspired move for a band steeped in graphic-novel culture.

The single follows a prolific run for GUNSHIP, including their collaboration and remix with Evanescence, their haunting cover of “Mad World” complete with an Akira-inspired visual, their feature in Corin Hardy’s horror film “Whistle,” and the epic “Tech Noir 2,” which featured a voiceover from Carpenter himself.

With “Tell Me When The World Stops Ending,” GUNSHIP cement their place at the intersection of music, horror, gaming, and cinematic sound. The apocalypse has never sounded this loud.

ABOUT GUNSHIP

Gunship consists of Dan Haigh, Alex Westaway, and Alex Gingell. The band’s unique sound is crafted using vintage analog synthesizers and retro electronic gear from the 1980s. Driven and inspired by nostalgia for a bygone era, Gunship transforms this retro approach into something fresh and innovative. Their music is sonically diverse, blending sweeping fluorescent synth lines with fever-pitched, adrenalizing electric bass arpeggios.

