IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION — The Definitive Documentary Hits Theaters May 2026!

Trafalgar Releasing has officially unveiled the title and North American theatrical plans for the long-awaited Iron Maiden documentary, now titled “IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION.” The feature-length film will hit theaters for a limited time beginning May 7, 2026, with tickets going on sale March 18.

Directed by Malcolm Venville, best known for “Churchill at War,” and produced by Dominic Freeman of “Spirits in the Forest – A Depeche Mode Film,” the documentary chronicles Iron Maiden’s remarkable five-decade rise from East London upstarts to global heavy metal titans.

Alongside candid reflections from the band, the film features on-camera commentary from notable admirers including Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D, each speaking to Iron Maiden’s lasting influence on music, culture, and generations of fans.

The newly released key artwork, created by Albert “Akirant” Quirantes, delivers the first visual glimpse of the film’s aesthetic and tone, capturing the scale and mythology surrounding the band’s legacy.

Synopsis: With unprecedented access to official band archives, “IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION” charts five decades of one of the most iconic journeys in music history. Featuring interviews with the band and contributors such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D, the film offers an intimate look at Iron Maiden’s uncompromising vision and their unwavering connection with their global army of fans.

Formed in East London in 1975, Iron Maiden have spent 50 years shaping heavy metal history. With 17 studio albums, more than 100 million records sold, and nearly 2,500 concerts across 64 countries, their impact is nothing short of monumental.

“IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION” arrives as the band continues its massive two-year “Run For Your Lives” world tour, which recently included a triumphant homecoming performance at London Stadium, just a short distance from where their journey began. The celebration continues in 2026 with over 50 shows worldwide, including the newly announced EddFest at historic Knebworth Park in England on July 11.