TOM MORELLO To Join BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN On “Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour”

Tom Morello has announced the cancellation of his upcoming Spring tour, instead joining Bruce Springsteen for a select number of dates kicking off March 31 in Minneapolis and wrapping up in Washington D.C. on May 27.

This legendary collaboration follows Morello’s recent solidarity & resistance concert – DEFEND MINNESOTA! – in Minneapolis supporting families impacted by violence carried out by federal immigration enforcement. The special benefit featured Rise Against, Al Di Meola, Ike Reilly and Springsteen as the special guest, performing his new song “Streets of Minneapolis.”

“After Bruce joined me last month in Minneapolis for our “Defend Minnesota” charity concert, I was reminded how important our platform is, and how crucial the resistance work is that our music can do together at this dangerous historical juncture,” Tom says.“Together, Bruce, the E Street Band, and I are going to turn a spotlight on the current threats to democracy and human rights happening all around us on the “Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour” in the spirit of freedom, justice and rock n roll. I have a deep love and respect for all my friends, fans & comrades, and I’m sorry that I must reschedule some of my May solo shows. I promise that we will find a way to be together for these shows, in these towns, very soon.”

Tickets for the tour can be purchased HERE and all tour dates can be found below:

TOUR DATES

March 31 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

April 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 7 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

April 9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

April 13 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

April 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

April 20 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

April 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

May 5 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

May 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

May 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 27 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park