TOM MORELLO To Join BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN On “Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour”

Tom Morello has announced the cancellation of his upcoming Spring tour, instead joining Bruce Springsteen for a select number of dates kicking off March 31 in Minneapolis and wrapping up in Washington D.C. on May 27.
This legendary collaboration follows Morello’s recent solidarity & resistance concert – DEFEND MINNESOTA! – in Minneapolis supporting families impacted by violence carried out by federal immigration enforcement. The special benefit featured Rise Against, Al Di Meola, Ike Reilly and Springsteen as the special guest, performing his new song “Streets of Minneapolis.”
“After Bruce joined me last month in Minneapolis for our “Defend Minnesota” charity concert, I was reminded how important our platform is, and how crucial the resistance work is that our music can do together at this dangerous historical juncture,” Tom says.“Together, Bruce, the E Street Band, and I are going to turn a spotlight on the current threats to democracy and human rights happening all around us on the “Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour” in the spirit of freedom, justice and rock n roll. I have a deep love and respect for all my friends, fans & comrades, and I’m sorry that I must reschedule some of my May solo shows. I promise that we will find a way to be together for these shows, in these towns, very soon.”
Tickets for the tour can be purchased HERE and all tour dates can be found below:
TOUR DATES
March 31 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
April 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
April 7 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
April 9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
April 13 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
April 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
April 20 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
April 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
April 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
April 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
May 5 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
May 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
May 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
May 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
May 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
May 27 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.