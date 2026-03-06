ALIEN ANT FARM Release New Single “Reasons” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Alien Ant Farm have released their new single, “Reasons,” via Judge & Jury Records. The track will appear on the band’s forthcoming new album, due out this fall. The release marks a new chapter for the band, leaning into new creative opportunities and collaborations after more than two decades together.

Additionally, Alien Ant Farm will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album ANThology with a special vinyl edition slated for a 2026 release.

“Reasons,” written by Rome Ramirez (formerly of Sublime with Rome) and Andreas Ramirez and produced by Howard Benson, represents a unique collaboration. Both Alien Ant Farm and Sublime with Rome, are staples of the Southern California music scene and were, at one point, managed by the same team. When management approached Alien Ant Farm with the opportunity to record “Reasons,” the band jumped at the chance to record the song and give it an edgy spin.”

Dryden shares,“‘Reasons’ resonates with me because I love the notion that some people, if granted the opportunity of a second chance, actually make the change in themselves to be present and reliable to someone. This song is tight and concise, and an ANThem to all who have wanted to actually make that change for the better.

This song is about redemption and making your wrongs right. It’s about second chances after hurtful, dumb mistakes. Recording this song with the Judge and Jury production team has been a joy and a privilege to remember for a lifetime.”

“Reasons” marks the first Alien Ant Farm track created alongside Judge & Jury’s production team, comprised of multiple rock music legends such as Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Skillet, Papa Roach), Neil Sanderson (of Three Days Grace), Mike Plotnikoff (Van Halen, Aerosmith, Buckcherry), and Joe Rickard (Breaking Benjamin, STARSET, In Flames).

“Reasons” is available now on all streaming platforms via Judge & Jury Records.

ALIEN ANT FARM ON TOUR!

Mar. 21: Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin (w/ Skating Polly)

Apr. 19: West Hollywood, CA @ Rainbow Bar & Grill (w/ Boy Hits Car, L.A. Guns, Armored Saint)

Apr. 25: Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World (w/ System of a Down, Korn, Bring Me The Horizon, & more)

Co-Headlining Tour w/ Cold

May 5: Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

May 6: Albuquerque, NM @ The Historic El Rey Theater

May 8: Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

May 9: Dallas, TX @ Trees

May 10: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

May 12: San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

May 13: Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

May 15: St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 16: Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

May 17: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Jul. 19: Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration (w/ Disturbed, Bad Omens, Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, & more)

UK / EU Summer Tour

Jul. 26: Ebbw Vale, United Kingdom @ Steelhouse Fest (w/ Reef, The Temperance Movement, & more)

Jul. 27: Falmouth, United Kingdom @ Princess Pavilion

Jul. 28: Frome, United Kingdom @ Cheese and Grain

July 31: Rejmyre, Sweden @ Skrogsrojet Festival

Aug. 1: Lobnitz, Germany @ Full Rewind Festival

Aug. 3: Leeuwarden, Netherlands @ Neushoom

Aug. 4: Hoofddorp, Netherlands @ Cpunt

Aug. 5: Venlo, Netherlands @ Grenswerk

Aug. 7: Dessel, Belgium @ Alcatraz Festival

Aug. 8: Eshwege, Germany @ Open Flair Festival

Aug. 9: Salzburg, Austria @ Rockhouse

Aug. 10: Dornbirn, Austria @ Conrad Sohm

Aug. 12: Praha 1, Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe

Aug. 13: Dinkelsbuehl, Germany @ Summer Breeze Fest

Aug. 14: Sulingen, Germany @ Reload Fest

Oct. 24: Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World (w/ System of a Down, Deftones, Slayer, & more)