THE BIRDCAGE Returns To Theaters For 30th Anniversary Pride Month Celebration

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics is bringing one of the most beloved comedies of the 1990s back to the big screen as “The Birdcage” celebrates its 30th anniversary with special nationwide screenings on June 7 and June 10.

Presented by Park Circus, Amazon MGM Studios, and Fathom Entertainment, the limited theatrical event arrives during Pride Month, making it a fitting celebration of love, laughter, family, and the enduring charm of this comedy classic.

Set against the colorful backdrop of Miami Beach, “The Birdcage” follows Armand and Albert, played memorably by Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, who have built a fabulous life together while running their gaudy nightclub. Their world is turned upside down when Armand’s son announces he is marrying the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley, setting the stage for one wildly uncomfortable dinner and the performance of their lives.

A remake of the French-Italian classic “La Cage aux Folles,” “The Birdcage” became a box office hit and a cultural touchstone thanks to its sharp humor, big heart, and unforgettable performances from Williams, Lane, Gene Hackman, Dianne Wiest, Calista Flockhart, Hank Azaria, and Christine Baranski. Three decades later, its message of acceptance, chosen family, and living proudly remains as timely as ever.

Every Fathom’s Big Screen Classics screening will also feature an exclusive introduction by cinema critic and historian Leonard Maltin, who will discuss the film’s timeless appeal and offer special insight into its legacy.

Tickets for The Birdcage 30th Anniversary will be available online and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, visit Fathom Entertainment