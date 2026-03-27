MUSE Hit the Road For Summer 2026 with ‘The Wow! Signal Tour’

One week after revealing their forthcoming tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, GRAMMY® Award-winning English rock titans MUSE are announcing an extensive North American amphitheater tour. Promoted by Live Nation, Muse – The Wow! Signal Tour is set to launch on July 5, with various pre-sales starting Tuesday, March 31, at 12:00 p.m. local time, and general on-sale beginning Friday, April 3, 10:00 a.m. local, at muse.mu. You can find additional information and the band’s full routing below. The Wow! Signal arrives June 26 via Warner Records — pre-order/pre-save HERE.

Following MUSE’s headlining July 2 appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, The Wow! Signal Tour kicks off Sunday, July 5, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, MO, then touches down in cities across the United States — dipping briefly into Canada for dates including the Festival d’été de Québec — before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl on Monday, August 31. Along the way, the band will be supported by Bloc Party and Portugal. The Man on select dates, and The Temper Trap on all shows.

MUSE announced The Wow! Signal last week and shared the massive opening salvo of a lead single, “Be With You,” alongside a scene-setting official music video directed by Nico Paolillo (Deafheaven, BAD OMENS) and starring Ella Balinska (Resident Evil,The Occupant). Listen HERE and watch HERE.

Ahead of “Be With You,” MUSE released the With You docuseries on YouTube collecting intimate stories from their global fanbase filmed during the band’s blockbuster Will of the People Tour. Bassist Chris Wolstenholme’s mum also makes a charming appearance amid the moving vignettes. Watch HERE. In 2025, Muse returned to the road for a summer festival run, which included stepping in for Kings of Leon at Madrid’s Mad Cool — a show NME described as “an era-spanning, revolutionary space-tacular.”

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Unravelling VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Connect with MUSE at one of the dates listed below.

MUSE – The Wow! Signal Tour Dates

Jul 02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest ^

Jul 05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater * ~

Jul 07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * ~

Jul 10 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * ~

Jul 13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * ~

Jul 15 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 17 – Québec, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec ^

Jul 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * ~

Jul 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center * ~

Jul 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC * ~

Jul 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater * ~

Jul 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~

Jul 29 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion * ~

Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater – ~

Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion – ~

Aug 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater – ~

Aug 18 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater – ~ +

Aug 20 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 22 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater – ~

Aug 23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 26 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 29 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – ~

^ festival

* support from Bloc Party

– support from Portugal. The Man

~ support from The Temper Trap

+ non-Live Nation date