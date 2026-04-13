THE STROKES Announce Massive 2026 World Tour and Set June Release for ‘Reality Awaits’ Album

The Strokes are gearing up for a huge 2026 campaign, unveiling a global run of dates across North America, the U.K., Europe and Japan in support of their upcoming seventh studio album, “Reality Awaits,” which arrives June 26 via Cult Records/RCA Records —get it here . The outing kicks off in June and stretches into the fall, with major stops including two nights at Red Rocks, London’s The O2, Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre, Paris’ Accor Arena and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.

Support on select dates will come from Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron and ÖLÜM, giving fans plenty to look forward to beyond the headlining set.

Further information and fan registration is on thestrokes.com , with presales beginning Wednesday, April 15 and general on sale this Friday, April 17. To participate in the Artist Presale in North America you must sign up here by Tuesday, April 14 at 9am ET.

The announcement arrives just after the band’s first Coachella weekend appearance and adds to an already packed schedule that also includes headline slots at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Japan’s “Summer Sonic 2026.”

Last week, The Strokes officially launched the album cycle with the release of “Going Shopping,” the first single from “Reality Awaits.” Produced by Rick Rubin and recorded in Costa Rica before being completed in locations around the globe, the album marks the band’s first full-length release since 2020’s “The New Abnormal.” Official album listings describe it as a nine-track collection.

Since emerging from New York City in the early 2000s, The Strokes have built one of modern rock’s most influential catalogs, and this latest chapter looks positioned to be one of their biggest in years.

THE STROKES LIVE

June 12—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 15—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*

June 17—Chicago, IL—United Center*

June 19—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

June 21—Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre*

June 23—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

June 26—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*

June 27—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

July 12—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront?

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 15—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

July 17—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheater‡

July 19—Saint Paul, MN—Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

July 23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

August 8—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

August 14—Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

August 15—Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

August 22—Pasadena, CA—Just Like Heaven

August 25—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 27—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

August 28—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

September 12—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

September 13—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

September 17—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

September 18—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

September 20—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

October 6—London, U.K.—The O2§

October 11—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome§

October 13—Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome§

October 15—Berlin, DE—Uber Arena§

October 17—Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena§

October 20—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi§

October 22—Paris, FR—Accor Arena§

October 25—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena§

October 26—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live§

October 28—Dublin, IE—3Arena§

*with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

?with Hamilton Leithauser

‡with Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

†with Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

§with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron