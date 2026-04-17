CREED Announces Summer of ’99 & Beyond Cruise 2027 Lineup

GRAMMY® Award-winning rock icons CREED, in partnership with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, has announced the fifth sailing of their blockbuster rock celebration at sea, Summer of ’99 & Beyond Cruise, traveling April 17-21, 2027, from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on the spectacular Norwegian Joy. Alumni pre-sales will be held April 30-May 1, and May 4-5; First Round Presale Signups are available now through May 4 at 11:59 pm (ET). Final Round Presale Signups will conclude May 11 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin May 13 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at www.summerof99cruise.com.

Savings of $100 are available during the presale; prices will increase on May 13 at 2:00 pm (ET). The first 850 cabins booked receive their choice of the following: an exclusive 30-minute CREED acoustic set; a photo with CREED; or a 30-minute Q&A with Breaking Benjamin (subject to availability).

Having completely sold-out its four previous voyages, Summer of ’99 & Beyond Cruise 2027 will once again see CREED – comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips – performing two Pool Deck headline sets along with non-stop music from a truly stacked bill featuring such rock luminaries including Very Special Guests Breaking Benjamin, plus Sevendust, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Hoobastank, Our Lady Peace, Hinder, Fuel, Drowning Pool, Fastball, Sponge, The Flys, Ashes Of Billy,and more still to be announced, with hosts Eddie Trunk and DJ Rock Feed. In addition to Norwegian Joy’s renowned world-class dining options and endless amenities, the much-beloved musical adventure will also push the limits with an exhilarating array of signature artist experiences, immersive activities, and so much more, once again affirming Summer of ’99 & Beyond Cruise 2027 as the ultimate joyride for fans and their families.

As noted, Summer of ’99 & Beyond guests will experience all the amazing amenities available aboard the luxurious Norwegian Joy, with fully stocked bars at (virtually) every corner, 11 unique dining options, go-karts, mini-golf, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs and waterslides), the Joy Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more

Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, an idyllic private island paradise known for its white sand beaches and clear blue waters. Guests who purchase a beverage package will be able to use it for all-inclusive drinks on Great Stirrup Cay. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their reservation number.

CREED – SUMMER OF ’99 & BEYOND CRUISE 2027

SAILING APRIL 17-21, 2027 FROM MIAMI, FL TO GREAT STIRRUP CAY, BAHAMAS ON NORWEGIAN JOY

LINEUP:

CREED (Two Pool Deck Headline Sets)

Very Special Guests

Breaking Benjamin

Sevendust

Zach Myers of Shinedown

Hoobastank

Our Lady Peace

Hinder

Fuel

Drowning Pool

Fastball

Sponge

The Flys

Ashes Of Billy

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

HOSTED BY:

Eddie Trunk

DJ Rock Feed