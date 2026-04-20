TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL Announces 2026 U.S. Summer Tour Featuring Thomas Dolby, A Flock Of Seagulls & More

TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL—the acclaimed multi-act ‘80’s extravaganza which originated in 2024—returns for a full 2026 summertime tour of the US launching July 17 in Phoenix and wrapping August 16 in Aurora, IL. The colorful lineup features Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People, A Flock Of Seagulls, The Motels, The Producers, Animotion, The Escape Club, and Tommy Tutone. See the tour dates and artist quotes below. Tickets will go on sale nationally on Friday, April 24 (10am local time).

This will be the first time Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People have performed together since 1988; their last show was at the Rose Bowl supporting Depeche Mode. This will also be the first time in over 25 years that The Producers (original lineup) will tour the US nationally coast to coast.

The 2026 tour comes on the heels of a hugely successful holiday tour of the Northeast. This year’s trek will hit 15 markets, including Phoenix, Denver, San Francisco, Anaheim, Hollywood, Las Vegas, New Town, ND, Washington, DC, Atlantic City, New York City, Louisville, St. Petersburg, Huber Heights, OH, and Aurora, IL with more dates to be announced.

The artists performing at this year’s TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL exploded in the pop culture zeitgeist in the 1980’s thanks mainly to the high rotation of their music videos on MTV. These artists have enjoyed a steady rise in popularity in recent years, with their music having a lasting impact.

“Totally Tubular Festival has clearly emerged in just two years as the market leader for all 80’s tours in North America, not to mention Totally Tubular is hands down the best 80’s party on the planet,” says Jon Pleeter, the festival’s creator. “For all of the fans of 80’s new wave music, the Tubular circus is coming to town—we’ll see you this summer.”

The TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL 2026 shows are:

DATE LOCATION VENUE Friday, July 17 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre Sunday, July 19 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Wednesday, July 22 San Francisco, CA The Castro Thursday, July 23 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues Friday, July 24 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Palladium Saturday, July 25 Las Vegas SAHARA Las Vegas ^Sunday, July 26 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre *Saturday, August 1 New Town, ND 4 Bears Casino Friday, August 7 Washington DC Warner Theatre Saturday, August 8 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena Sunday, August 9 New York, NY Pier 17 Wednesday, August 12 St. Petersburg, FL Ferg’s Pavilion ^Friday, August 14 Louisville, KY Iroquios Amphitheatre Saturday, August 15 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center @ The Heights ^Sunday, August 16 Aurora, IL RiverEdge Park

*Bow Wow Wow will replace The Motels in New Town, ND at 4 Bears Casino on August 1st. The New Town, ND show goes on sale 6/22.

^On sale now.

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE