CHANCE THE RAPPER Announces “Coloring Book” 10th Anniversary Tour

Independent GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Chance The Rapper has announced The Coloring Book 10 Tour, a North American run celebrating the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking mixtape Coloring Book.

Promoted by Live Nation, The Coloring Book 10 Tour kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 11 in Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues, making stops across North America in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and more before wrapping up Sunday, Oct. 11 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Citizens Live at The Wylie.

Released in May 2016, Coloring Book marked a defining moment in Chance the Rapper’s career and a breakthrough for independent music at large. With Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper was the first independent artist to win a GRAMMY® Award, the critically acclaimed mixtape reshaped perceptions around streaming, artist independence and the evolving music landscape. Blending gospel, hip-hop and soulful live instrumentation, Coloring Book delivered an uplifting, community-driven sound that resonated across audiences and featured standout collaborations with Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, T-Pain and Saba. Created alongside longtime collaborators Nico Segal, Peter Cottontale and The Social Experiment, with additional production from Kaytranada, Brasstracks and Francis and the Lights. The project received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike, with Rolling Stone hailing it a “gospel-rap masterpiece,” and The New York Times recognizing Chance as “a crusader and a pop savant.” Complex solidified its historical significance, calling it “a defining moment for independent artists” cementing its place as one of the most influential releases of its era.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, May 19 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout that week leading up to the general on-sale on Thursday, May 21 at 10am local time at ChanceStuff.com.

ARTIST PRESALE: To participate in the Chance The Rapper Artist Presale on Tuesday, May 19 at 10am local time you must sign up at livemu.sc/chancetherapper by Sunday, May 17 at 11:59pm PT. For shows using Ticketmaster, no codes are needed – access is tied to your account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. For the few shows that are not Ticketmaster venues, a code will be provided before the pre-sale begins.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual photo with Chance the Rapper, pre-signed autographed poster, specially designed gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

THE COLORING BOOK 10 TOUR DATES:

Tue, Aug. 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Fri, Aug. 14 – Waterloo, NY – The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

Sat, Aug. 15 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Sun, Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue, Aug. 18 – New York, NY – SummerStage Central Park

Thu, Aug. 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri, Aug. 21 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Sat, Aug. 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun, Aug. 23 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Tue, Aug. 25 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

Sat, Aug. 29 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun, Aug. 30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Tue, Sept. 1 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Wed, Sept. 2 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu, Sept. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat, Sept. 5 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

Sun, Sept. 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue, Sept. 8 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall

Wed, Sept. 9 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu, Sept. 10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sat, Sept. 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun, Sept. 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Wed, Sept. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri, Sep 18 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Mon, Sept. 21 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

Tue, Sept. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri, Sept. 25 – Vancouver, BC – Freedom Mobile Arch

Sat, Sept. 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun, Sept. 27 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Tue, Sept. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Thu, Oct. 1 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri, Oct. 2 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

Sun, Oct. 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Tue, Oct. 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Wed, Oct. 7 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sat, Oct. 10 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Sun, Oct. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie

ABOUT CHANCE THE RAPPER:

Chance The Rapper is a Grammy Award–winning independent hip-hop artist from Chicago. He made history as the first independent artist to win a Grammy with Coloring Book, earning Best New Artist and Best Rap Album. Known for projects like Acid Rap, Coloring Book, and Star Line, Chance blends hip-hop, gospel, and soul while exploring faith, family, resilience, and Black identity.

Beyond music, he is the founder of SocialWorks, a Chicago nonprofit focused on youth empowerment, arts education, and civic engagement. As an independent rapper, entrepreneur, and community leader, Chance The Rapper continues to shape modern hip-hop from Chicago to the global stage.

Chance The Rapper is a Grammy Award–winning independent hip-hop artist from Chicago. He made history as the first independent artist to win a Grammy with Coloring Book, earning Best New Artist and Best Rap Album. Known for projects like Acid Rap, Coloring Book, and Star Line, Chance blends hip-hop, gospel, and soul while exploring faith, family, resilience, and Black identity.

Equally committed to community impact, Chance founded SocialWorks, a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. Through initiatives such as OpenMike, Support CPS, and the New Chance Fund, the organization has invested more than $12 million in the city, providing opportunities and resources for the next generation. From mixtape phenom to cultural innovator, Chance The Rapper remains a singular voice whose independence reflects a creative philosophy rooted in faith, community, and joy.