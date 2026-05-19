THE MIDNIGHT Extend “Time Machines Tour” With New Fall 2026 Dates?

The Midnight have announced a new run of North American headline dates for their ongoing Time Machines Tour, extending one of the band’s biggest live runs into Fall 2026. The newly announced dates follow a massive spring run that saw the band sell out major markets across North America including the Brooklyn Paramount in New York, Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, The Salt Shed in Chicago, and 9:30 Club in Washington, DC.
The fall run arrives fresh off the release of Syndicate (Deluxe), the expanded edition of the band’s acclaimed 2025 album with remixes, collaborations, and stripped-back demos including “Love Is an Ocean (Chromeo Remix)” and “Last Night in Paris (feat. Carpenter Brut).”
Launching September 9 in New Orleans and wrapping October 19 in Monterrey, Mexico, the newly announced run will bring the band through Texas, the Southwest, Midwest, East Coast, and Mexico with stops at iconic rooms including ACL Live at Moody Theater in Austin, Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, The Fillmore in Philadelphia, The Orange Peel in Asheville, and Royal Oak Music Theatre in Detroit, alongside festival appearances at Vaivén Festival in Morelos and Escenario GNP in Monterrey.
The Midnight’s Fall 2026 North American Headline Tour
USA:
Sep 09 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theater
Sep 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Sep 11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater
Sep 12 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
Sep 14 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Sep 17 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Sep 18 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sep 19 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
Sep 20 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24
Sep 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Sep 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Sep 24 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
Sep 26 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
Sep 27 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Sep 28 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
Sep 30 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Oct 01 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Oct 02 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Oct 03 – Richmond, VA – The National
Oct 05 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
Oct 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Oct 08 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Oct 09 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
Oct 10 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
Oct 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Oct 13 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Oct 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
Oct 15 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Mexico:
Oct 17 – Morelos, MX – Vaivén Festival
Oct 19 – Monterrey, MX – Escenario GNP
TICKETING INFORMATION:
Artist Presale + VIP
Wednesday, May 20 @ 10am local – Thursday, May 21 @ 10pm local
Password: INFINITE
Local Presale
Thursday, May 21 @ 10am local – 10pm local
Public On Sale
Friday, May 22 @ 10am local
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