THE MIDNIGHT Extend “Time Machines Tour” With New Fall 2026 Dates?

The Midnight have announced a new run of North American headline dates for their ongoing Time Machines Tour, extending one of the band’s biggest live runs into Fall 2026. The newly announced dates follow a massive spring run that saw the band sell out major markets across North America including the Brooklyn Paramount in New York, Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, The Salt Shed in Chicago, and 9:30 Club in Washington, DC.

The fall run arrives fresh off the release of Syndicate (Deluxe), the expanded edition of the band’s acclaimed 2025 album with remixes, collaborations, and stripped-back demos including “Love Is an Ocean (Chromeo Remix)” and “Last Night in Paris (feat. Carpenter Brut).”

Launching September 9 in New Orleans and wrapping October 19 in Monterrey, Mexico, the newly announced run will bring the band through Texas, the Southwest, Midwest, East Coast, and Mexico with stops at iconic rooms including ACL Live at Moody Theater in Austin, Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, The Fillmore in Philadelphia, The Orange Peel in Asheville, and Royal Oak Music Theatre in Detroit, alongside festival appearances at Vaivén Festival in Morelos and Escenario GNP in Monterrey.

The Midnight’s Fall 2026 North American Headline Tour

USA:

Sep 09 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theater

Sep 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sep 11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

Sep 12 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

Sep 14 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sep 17 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Sep 18 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sep 19 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sep 20 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

Sep 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Sep 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sep 24 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

Sep 26 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Sep 27 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sep 28 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

Sep 30 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Oct 01 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Oct 02 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Oct 03 – Richmond, VA – The National

Oct 05 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

Oct 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Oct 08 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Oct 09 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Oct 10 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Oct 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Oct 13 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Oct 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

Oct 15 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mexico:

Oct 17 – Morelos, MX – Vaivén Festival

Oct 19 – Monterrey, MX – Escenario GNP

TICKETING INFORMATION:

Artist Presale + VIP

Wednesday, May 20 @ 10am local – Thursday, May 21 @ 10pm local

Password: INFINITE

Local Presale

Thursday, May 21 @ 10am local – 10pm local

Public On Sale

Friday, May 22 @ 10am local

Follow The Midnight:

Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube | Bandcamp | Soundcloud

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Twitter