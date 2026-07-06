DANNY ELFMAN Announces 2026 Fall Tour In Support Of Forthcoming New Album

Danny Elfman is hitting the road this fall for a newly announced 2026 tour in support of his forthcoming new album.

The legendary composer, singer-songwriter, recording artist, and former Oingo Boingo frontman will launch the run on September 7th at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, with stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Silver Spring, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and more. The tour will also include festival appearances at Shaky Knees, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Ticket presales begin Wednesday, July 8th at 10am local time, with general on sale beginning Friday, July 10th at 10am local time. For tickets and more information visit dannyelfman.com.

The new performances will spotlight music from across Elfman’s extraordinary career, including selections from his forthcoming album, his 2021 release “Big Mess,” Oingo Boingo favorites, and songs from his solo catalog. Outdoor concerts will also feature selections from his iconic film and television scores with accompanying orchestra and choir, while the indoor shows will lean fully into the rock side of Elfman’s expansive musical universe.

Elfman’s touring band features an impressive lineup of heavy-hitters, including Nili Brosh on guitar, Robin Finck on guitar, Josh Freese on drums, and Matt McJunkins on bass.

An award-winning composer with more than 100 film scores to his name, Elfman is best known for his legendary four-decade collaboration with Tim Burton, along with an unmistakable body of work that spans film, television, classical composition, rock, and experimental music. His honors include four Academy Award nominations, a GRAMMY Award, two Emmy Awards, multiple Saturn Awards, and lifetime achievement honors from the Society of Composers & Lyricists and the Fantasia International Film Festival.

In recent years, Elfman has continued to push his creative boundaries with projects including Universal Orlando’s Dark Universe, Luc Besson’s “Dracula: A Love Tale,” Gus Van Sant’s “Dead Man’s Wire,” Sam Raimi’s “Send Help,” and string arrangements for A$AP Rocky’s album “Don’t Be Dumb.”

Danny Elfman – 2026 Tour Dates

* newly announced tour date

^ festival performance

Sept 7 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom *

Sept 9 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

Sept 10 – Toronto, ON – History *

Sept 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Sept 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Sept 15 – New York, NY – SummerStage *

Sept 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

Sept 18 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival ^

Sept 20 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival ^

Oct 3 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

Oct 4 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival ^



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