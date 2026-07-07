JONAS BROTHERS To Bring “The Burning Up Tour All Over Again” To Madison Square Garden This August

This August, the Jonas Brothers are running it back. For two nights, Thursday, August 20 and Friday, August 21, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will return to Madison Square Garden for The Burning Up Tour All Over Again, promoted by Live Nation – a one-of-a-kind event celebrating the iconic Burning Up Tour, the blockbuster arena run that became a defining moment for the band and a generation of fans.

Created as a celebration of the music, the memories, and the connection that has spanned nearly two decades, the special event brings one of the Jonas Brothers’ most unforgettable live experiences back to The World’s Most Famous Arena while celebrating everything that has followed.

The timing makes this celebration especially meaningful. Nearly two decades after the original Camp Rock premiered just ahead of the Burning Up Tour, the Jonas Brothers will once again celebrate a landmark week in their career. Camp Rock 3 premieres on Disney Channel on August 13 before streaming on Disney+ beginning August 14, and on August 16, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will be inducted as Disney Legends, one of The Walt Disney Company’s highest honors, recognizing their lasting impact on music, film, television, and generations of fans.

“When we looked at everything happening this summer, it felt like the right moment to celebrate one of the most exciting times of our lives,” said the Jonas Brothers. “The original Burning Up Tour was an exhilarating time in our lives, and getting the chance to relive that with the fans – while celebrating everything that’s happened since – means the world to us. We can’t wait to run it back.”

More than a concert, The Burning Up Tour All Over Again is a celebration of the fans who have been there from the beginning and those who have discovered the Jonas Brothers along the way – a chance to experience the music, energy, and excitement of one of the band’s defining moments, all over again.

TICKETS: An exclusive pre-sale for Chase cardholders starts Wednesday, July 8 at 10 am ET. Additional presales will run on Thursday, July 9 ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, July 10 at 10am ET at ticketmaster.com .

VIP: The shows will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Jonas Brothers themed VIP Lounge, specially designed 20 year anniversary VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com !

EVENT DATES:

Thursday, August 20 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Friday, August 21 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY