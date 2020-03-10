HBO’S ‘Silicon Valley’ and ‘The Deuce’ Box Sets To Hit Stores On March 26th!

Two fan-favorite HBO television series will be available in their entirety when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Silicon Valley: The Complete Series boxset on DVD ($89.99 SRP US / $169.99 SRP Canada) and The Deuce: The Complete Series boxset on DVD ($79.99 SRP US / $109.99 SRP Canada) on May 26th, 2020.

Additionally, the Silicon Valley: The Complete Sixth Season DVD and The Deuce: The Complete Third Season DVD will both be available the same day-and-date courtesy of Warner Archive Collection. Warner Archive releases are found at wb.com/warnerarchive and your favorite online retailer.

“Following the highly successful run of both Silicon Valley and The Deuce on HBO,” said Rosemary Markson, WHBE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is thrilled to bring the complete series boxsets of each show to fans this spring so they can relive and collect their favorite show.”

Silicon Valley is a comedy series set in the high-tech gold run of modern Silicon Valley, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success. The story is familiar for series co-creator Mike Judge (Office Space, King of the Hill), who worked as an engineer in Silicon Valley in the late 1980s before moving to television and achieving success with Beavis and Butthead. Silicon Valley was Judge’s first live-action comedy series, which he helmed for six seasons alongside comedy writer/director/producer Alec Berg (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry).

The series stars a hilarious ensemble featuring Thomas Middleditch (Tag, Search Party), T.J. Miller (Mash Up, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World), Zach Woods (Avenue 5, The Office), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Stuber), Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks, Party Down), Josh Brener (Glory Daze, The Internship), Christopher Evan Welch (The Master, Vicky Christina Barcelona), Amanda Crew (Jobs, Charlie St. Cloud), Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians), Suzanne Cryer (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Matt Ross (Big Love, Magic City).

In the sixth and final season of the hit series, Pied Piper is finally seeing the fruits of their labor – they have a huge new office and employees to fill it. But they soon find that being a bigger company means dealing with bigger problems. Can they achieve their vision without sacrificing their morals?

7 HALF-HOUR EPISODES

Artificial Lack of Intelligence Blood Money Hooli Smokes! Maximizing Alphaness Tethics RussFest Exit Event

Silicon Valley: The Complete Series, a 9-disc DVD boxed set includes all the episodes from Seasons 1 through 6 featuring approximately 1,800 minutes of laughs.

Boasting a superb ensemble cast and executive produced by David Simon, George Pelecanos, Nina K. Noble and James Franco, The Deuce chronicles the rise of the porn industry that began in New York City in 1971-72 and ends with the deterioration of NYC’s Times Square in the 1980s. Shot on location in New York, The Deuce features remarkable ‘70s-era production design, costumes and music that capture the thrilling, pre-sanitized aura of Times Square during this decade.

The series also marked the return of Simon, whose other acclaimed HBO projects include both The Wire and Treme as well as the miniseries Generation Kill, Show Me a Hero and The Corner. The Deuce stars a pedigree cast led by James Franco (Oscar® nominee for 127 Hours), Maggie Gyllenhaal (Oscar® nominee for Crazy Heart), Gary Carr (Downton Abbey), Margarita Levieva (How to Make it in America), Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. (The Wire), Dominique Fishback (Show Me a Hero), Emily Meade (The Leftovers), Gbenga Akinnagbe (Knucklehead), Chris Bauer (True Blood, The Wire), Chris Coy (Banshee) and Michael Rispoli (The Sopranos). Prominent guest stars throughout the series include Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (8 Mile) and many others.

The Deuce: The Complete Third Season brings us into the world of 1985, just as VHS overtakes film as the primary medium for porn production and distribution. The lure of the California sunshine, the city’s aggressive takeover of commercial sex properties in Times Square and the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic mark the end of an era. With the party of the 1970s winding down, 42nd Street has deteriorated into a hive of uncontrolled violent crime and seedy video stores, making urban renewal seem more unlikely than ever before. Following the interconnected lives of Times Square’s barkeeps, prostitutes, pimps, police, mobsters, porn actors and producers, the eight-episode third season of The Deucebrings the series’ arc to a dramatic conclusion.

In addition to the series regulars listed above, season three finds familiar faces who return this season as cast regulars including, David Krumholtz (HBO’s upcoming miniseries “The Plot Against America”), Daniel Sauli (“House of Cards”), Olivia Luccardi (“Channel Zero”) and Sepideh Moafi (“Falling Water”). Season 2 cast regulars Jamie Neumann (“Jessica Jones”) and Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) also return for season three.

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Stage Setting Piece

8 Inside the Episode Featurettes

8 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

The Camera Loves You Morta di Fame Normal Is a Lie They Can Never Go Home You Only Get One This Trust Thing That’s a Wrap Finish It

The Deuce: The Complete Series, an 8-disc DVD boxed set includes all episodes from Seasons 1 through 3, including previously released special features, featuring approximately 1,500 minutes of content.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.