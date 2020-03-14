‘Eureka: The Complete Series’ Headed To Blu-ray This June Via Mill Creek Entertainment!

Mill Creek Entertainment has unveiled the first details on their upcoming release of the complete series of Eureka. All 77 episodes from the show’s 5-season run will be available for the first time together in a complete series collection on Blu-ray for $75.99 on June 9, 2020.

What’s it all about? Step into the quirky and seemingly perfect small town of Eureka, where the hidden work of America’s brightest scientists can lead to innovation or utter chaos. Follow Sheriff Jack Carter (Colin Ferguson) as he struggles to keep a sense of normalcy amid the scientific mayhem, big brains and bigger adventure in this unusual little town in the Pacific Northwest.

Mill Creek Entertainment’s 12-disc Blu-ray set will be the high-definition disc debut of the series in North America. This special edition release also contains numerous bonus features that have been ported over from previous DVD releases including commentary tracks, deleted scenes, gag reels, webisodes, behind-the-scenes featurettes and more!

Eureka co-stars Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Niall Matter, Erica Cerra, Joe Morton, Neil Grayston and James Callis. Popular sci-fi fan favorites make guest appearances throughout the series’ run including Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Matt Frewer, Ever Carradine, Sharon Taylor, Ming-Na Wen, Trevor Jackson and many more!

Eureka was produced by Universal Cable Productions and originally aired on SYFY. The series was created by Andrew Cosby (screenwriter for 2019’s Hellboy) and Jaime Paglia (co-executive producer for MTV’s Scream: The TV Series) with Bruce Miller (The Handmaid’s Tale) serving as executive producer.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.