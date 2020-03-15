Childish Gambino Drops Surprise ‘Donald Glover Presents’ Album

With so much craziness happening in the world today, any positive surprises are very welcome. Childish Gambino delivered one with the surprise release of a new album in the wee hours of the morning on March 15th. ‘Donald Glover Presents’ is available exclusively via the donaldgloverpresents.com website and isn’t currently available on major streaming services. Much of the material featured on the release is new material, including collaborations with Ariana Grande and 21 Savage. 2018’s “Feels Like Summer” and 2019’s “Algorythm” are included on the 12 track release.

Donald Glover’s last Childish Gambino album, “Awaken, My Love!”, arrived back in 2016 and was nominated for the 2017 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Check out the artwork for the release below.

