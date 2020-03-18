BUSH Debut New Music Video For “Flowers On A Grave” From Upcoming ‘The Kingdom’ Album

Iconic multi-platinum rock band BUSH unveil the video for their hard-charging lead track “Flowers On A Grave” today. The single will be featured on BUSH’s much-awaited new album The Kingdom out Summer 2020 and available for pre-order HERE.

The Jesse Davey-directed video features an electrifying BUSH performance of the pensive and pummeling track, all shot in one take.

“Flowers On A Grave,” co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale himself, is off to a great start at radio, having been on Active Rock Radio’s “Most Added” New Track list for the last two weeks in a row.

The single is the dynamic follow-up to BUSH’s cinematic “Bullet Holes,” heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Watch the Jesse Davey-directed visual for “Bullet Holes” HERE. Produced by Tyler Bates (John Wick 1 & 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool 2), “Bullet Holes” will also be featured on BUSH’s forthcoming buzzed-about new LP, The Kingdom.

ABOUT BUSH:

With a discography that includes such seminal rock albums as 1994’s 6x platinum-selling SIXTEEN STONE, ‘96’s triple-platinum-selling RAZORBLADE SUITCASE and ‘99’s platinum-selling THE SCIENCE OF THINGS, BUSH has sold close to 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone. They’ve also compiled an amazing string of 18 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts. Eleven of those hit the Top 5, six of which shot to No. 1: “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us” and “The Sound of Winter.” The latter made rock radio history as the first self-released song ever to hit No. 1 at Alternative Radio, where it spent 6 weeks perched atop the chart’s top spot. The song appeared on 2011’s “comeback album,” THE SEA OF MEMORIES, which was BUSH’s first studio album in ten years. That year Billboard ran a story about the band under the headline, “Like They Never Left” – a fitting title as the multi-platinum quartet (vocalist/songwriter/guitarist Gavin Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes) promptly picked up where they left off. They’ve continued to dominate rock radio and play sold-out shows to audiences around the world ever since. The Kingdom follows 2017’s Black And White Rainbows, which People magazine hailed as “a triumphant return.”

